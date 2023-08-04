Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM unlocks great MLB, Paul-Diaz fight bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with the current bet365 bonus code offer for the best start this weekend. New users can use bonus bets for MLB games, the PGA, and Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul. Our links will activate this offer, so a code won’t be needed during registration.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Place a $1 wager on any game after signing up with the bet365 bonus code. Win or lose, you receive $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Sportsbook is now available in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa. It has been growing in popularity due to this excellent welcome bonus and daily boosts. This weekend, you can find odds boosts for MLB games and Diaz vs. Paul.

Click here to unlock the best bet365 bonus code offer. Place a $1 wager on any game to gain $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 bonus code for MLB games & Diaz vs. Paul

A number of MLB teams are making a push for the postseason. The Red Sox and Yankees are both trying to move up for an AL Wild Card spot. The Yankees will be playing the Astros this weekend, and the Red Sox will face the Blue Jays. During MLB games, you can live bet on the bet365 app. There are also future odds for division winners and the World Series.

Paul is the favorite on Saturday night against Diaz. Paul is 6-1 in his boxing career, while Diaz has done MMA. Diaz will be using much larger gloves than usual, which will impact his strategy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at American Airlines Center. You can buy the fight on DAZN and ESPN+

Steps to unlock the latest bet365 bonus code offer

Take these simple steps to use the best welcome offer on bet365 Sportsbook. New users can register in a few minutes.

Click here to activate the bet365 bonus code and enter the info needed to verify your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your mobile phone and allow for geolocation services. Deposit $10 or more. Multiple banking methods are accepted, including debit/credit cards and PayPal. Place a $1 wager on any game.

Regardless of the outcome, you will be sent $200 in bonus bets. These can be used for any sports over the weekend. There are odds for the PGA, UFC, and Women’s World Cup.

Find daily odds boosts on the bet365 app

Bet365 adds daily odds boosts for popular games and events. Here are just some of the options for MLB games on Friday and the boxing matchup on Saturday night.

Yankees win + Aaron Judge has two or more total bases + Jake Bauers has two or more total bases (+800)

Mets win + Francisco Alvarez has two or more total bases + Starling Marte has two or more total bases (+800)

Padres win + Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a home run + Yu Darvish has five or more strikeouts (+1100)

Paul wins + Paul records two or more knockdowns + under 8.5 rounds (+450)

Diaz wins + Diaz records one or more knockdowns + over 5.5 rounds (+1100)

Register here to unlock the best bet365 bonus code offer this weekend. Gain $200 in bonus bets by making your first $5 wager.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.