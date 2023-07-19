BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer for MLB, The Open Championship

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With a full MLB slate on deck this evening and significant events in the sports world this week, this is the ideal time to land a fully-backed bet worth $1,000 with the new BetMGM bonus code promotion.

New customers who activate our BetMGM bonus code links will secure a $1,000 First Bet Offer from BetMGM. The welcome offer guarantees a complete bonus bet refund worth up to $1,000 if your opening wager on MLB or a different betting market settles as a loss.

Every MLB team is in action on Wednesday, a little more than one week after the epic All-Star Game in Seattle. Some of tonight’s best matchups include Brewers-Phillies, Dodgers-Orioles, Rays-Rangers, and Yankees-Angels. BetMGM’s First Bet Offer applies to any baseball game, plus the upcoming Open Championship and FIFA Women’s World Cup, which start this Thursday. New users who wager up to a grand and lose will get every dollar back in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Score Fully-Backed $1K First Bet for MLB and More

Some online sportsbooks only give users one chance to nail their opening bet. But BetMGM’s First Bet Offer allows for second, third, and even fourth chances to win cold, hard cash during an eventful summer.

The links within this post activate BetMGM’s welcome offer, so click anywhere to initiate registration. Once your account is ready, place anything from a few bucks to $1,000 on MLB, the Open Championship, the World Cup, and much more. As soon as your wager settles, “The King of Sportsbooks” will issue cash profit or a complete refund in bonus bets.

BetMGM splits bonus bets five ways, so a $1,000 loss nets five $200 bonus bets. This gives bettors at least five more chances to grow their bankroll with withdrawable cash winnings if their qualifying stake goes awry.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activation Info

Any eligible customer in a BetMGM-approved state can score the $1,000 First Bet Offer. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to ensure your initial wager is on the house:

Click here to activate our BetMGM bonus code links. BetMGM doesn’t require a specific code during registration.

Provide your name, email address, and other pertinent registration information.

Make a cash deposit through one of BetMGM’s accepted banking methods.

Bet up to $1,000 on MLB, the Open Championship, or another eligible market.

Earn bonus bets worth your qualifying stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss. BetMGM cancels the First Bet Offer if a customer wins their initial bet.

Get Money Back if MLB SGP Barely Misses

Few moments annoy bettors more than a lucrative parlay losing due to one leg. Fortunately, BetMGM has an in-app promotion to make life a little easier for users in a similar situation.

Head to the “Promotions” section of the BetMGM mobile app once you’ve placed your first bet. Opt into the “MLB Same Game Parlay Insurance” promo and customize a 4+ leg SGP for one of tonight’s matchups. If only one leg loses, BetMGM will refund your stake with a bonus bet payout. BetMGM customers can risk up to $25 on a qualifying SGP to receive a 100% bonus bet refund.

