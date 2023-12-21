BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500: Score $1,500 TNF offer for Saints-Rams

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Hit the ground running with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 and go all in on Thursday Night Football tonight. New players can start with a cash bet on the Saints or Rams. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets.

The New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Los Angeles Rams (7-7) have a lot on the line tonight. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot in a crowded NFC. The Rams are already out of the race for a division title while the Saints are tied for first place in the NFC South. The short week to prepare can lead to unpredictability on Thursday Night Football,

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. This $1,500 first bet is the sportsbook welcome bonus with the most potential. Sign up, place a cash wager on Rams-Saints, and start winning on NFL Week 16. There are also opportunities to create lucrative same game parlays on tonight’s primetime game.

Rams vs. Saints Betting Preview, Odds

The regular season is flying by, but there is still time for teams to make one final playoff push. As it stands, the Saints are on the outside looking in at the postseason, but they can change that with a win tonight. A New Orleans victory would put the pressure on the Buccaneers, who face the Jaguars at home on Christmas Eve.

But don’t sleep on the Rams. Los Angeles is only two seasons removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Matthew Stafford knows what it takes to win at this stage in the season. Not to mention, the defense is starting to find its form as we approach the end of the year.

Los Angeles is a slight favorite at home on Thursday Night Football, but we know anything can happen once the game starts. Here are the current odds on Rams vs. Saints on BetMGM Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New Orleans Saints: +4 (-110) // Over 46 (-110) // +165

+4 (-110) // Over 46 (-110) // +165 Los Angeles Rams: -4 (-110) // Under 46 (-110) // -200

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: How to Sign Up

Remember, this offer is only available for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Follow these simple step-by-step instructions to create a new account:

New players can start the registration process by clicking here .

. From there, make sure to apply bonus code AMNY1500 to unlock this offer.

Create a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet up to $1,500 on Thursday Night Football tonight. Winners will receive cash payouts.

Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a refund in bonuses.

Use this link and input BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on Thursday Night Football tonight.

