BetMGM bonus code for NHL Playoffs scores $1,000 first bet for Kraken-Stars

BetMGM released a registration promotion that’ll make many registrants’ first bets feel like netting the winner in a Game 7. A BetMGM bonus code unlocks this first bet offer, valid on tonight’s Kraken-Stars Game 7, MLB, or any other action.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

This page’s links automatically install that BetMGM bonus code for you, allowing you to focus on that all-important first pick. If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the loss in full up to $1,000 with bonus bets.

The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars will play Game 7 of their Western Conference second round series tonight. The puck drops at 8:10p ET in Dallas and could prove the 10th straight between these teams to produce 6+ total goals. Additionally, tonight’s card promises 12 MLB games, a hefty slate for a baseball Monday. This page’s promotion provides a protected first wager on any of this action or any other upcoming sporting events.

To directly engage the BetMGM promo code that activates this $1,000 first bet offer, click here.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activates $1,000 First Bet Offer

New sign-ups at BetMGM are going to truly love their timing on joining this elite sportsbook. A BetMGM bonus code is in place to help registrants secure an important bonus before tonight’s action begins. By signing up through our links, you automatically engage that code and unlock the offer. Consequently, you can be done in time to make use of this $1,000 first bet offer on tonight’s NHL and MLB games.

By registering as described above, new BetMGM users inherit a $1,000 first bet offer. That initial wager is valid in any sports market BetMGM offers, including tonight’s Kraken-Stars Game 7. Additionally, you can employ any bet type for this wager, opening the door to countless first bet options tonight. If your first bet wins, the sportsbook pays you as you’d expect to be paid. In other words, the funds hit your account in withdrawable cash form, giving you immediate and full control over them.

However, if that initial pick loses, you enjoy the true generosity and protection of this offer. That’s because BetMGM then refunds your loss in full up to $1,000. That reimbursement hits your account as bonus bets totaling the amount you originally risked. If your first bet was $50+, you’ll receive five bonus bets of equal amounts summing to your original risk amount. Consequently, you can invest those bonus bets however you wish, creating another chance to win without further investment.

Four-Step Process Applies BetMGM Bonus Code Automatically

BetMGM made it a priority to ensure new users could claim this promotion without spending hours of their precious time. Therefore, the sportsbook worked to streamline the registration and bonus acquisition processes. As a result, you can now unlock this bonus offer in a matter of minutes with the four-step guide below:

Above all, click here or any link on this page to directly apply the necessary BetMGM bonus code for this offer.

or any link on this page to directly apply the necessary BetMGM bonus code for this offer. Secondly, register a new BetMGM account by providing all required personal information. To clarify, you will need to give your name, address, birthdate, email, etc.

At this point, make your initial deposit for at least $10, but large enough to support your intended first bet.

At last, lock in your first wager, knowing that BetMGM reimburses a loss up to $1,000 with bonus bets.

Must-Know Trends for Kraken-Stars Game 7

There are countless ways to bet on today’s MLB and NHL action with the protected first bet from our BetMGM bonus code. After all, it’s an unusually busy Monday in Major League Baseball, with 12 games on the card. Additionally, this page’s promotion allows infinite options within the NHL’s Kraken-Stars Game 7.

Any aspect of that series finale is on the table, but many will want to pick a winner or make their wager on the game’s total goals. As such, we found some key trends in both areas that could help sign-ups make their decisions:

Seattle is 13-6 in its last 19 road games.

Dallas has won five straight games after conceding 5+ goals last time out.

The Stars have played “over” in 13 of their last 16 games against Pacific Division teams.

Only two of the Kraken’s last 10 Monday games have gone over the total.

Seattle and Dallas have played nine straight head-to-head meetings to at least six goals and over the total.

To directly engage the BetMGM promo code that activates this $1,000 first bet offer, click here.