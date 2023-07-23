BetMGM bonus code: Open Championship, MLB $1,000 first bet Sunday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Place a big first wager by activating the current BetMGM bonus code offer. New customers can use this for the Women’s World Cup, British Open, or an MLB game this weekend. If you have yet to register for BetMGM Sportsbook, then you can unlock this offer by signing up through our links.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Claim the BetMGM bonus code to place a bet up to $1,000 on any game. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund, providing a second chance.

This offer gives new users the chance to be more aggressive than usual. If you lose, you’ll get another chance with bonus bets. This wager can be on any game or event, including Red Sox-Mets Sunday Night Baseball. There are also many MLB matchups throughout the day, including many teams that need to make a push for the postseason.

Register here to activate the BetMGM bonus code. Start with a wager up to $1,000 and get a bonus bet refund after a loss.

Best BetMGM Bonus Code for World Cup, Open, MLB

Team USA won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019. In 2023, the field has been increased to 32 teams. The US is favored to win again this year. First, they have to get through the group stage. They are in Group E with Vietnam, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

BetMGM has prop options for Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Megan Rapinoe, and other players on the USWNT. Morgan has the best odds to score the first goal of the game. There are also odds for the last scorer and anytime scorers. You can follow along with the action and live bet on the BetMGM app.

Also, BetMGM is one of the best NJ casino apps, bringing players the chance to score great offers as they play lots, table games, and more.

Wager Up to $1K with the BetMGM Bonus Code

All new customers in eligible states who are at least 21 years old can use this welcome bonus. Follow these steps to get started.

Click here to activate the BetMGM bonus code and register. It will ask for basic info to confirm your identity and age. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Make a deposit. Several banking methods are accepted, including PayPal. Place a bet up to $1,000.

If you lose a wager of $50 or more, BetMGM will send you five bonus bets. Each one will be 20% of your initial wager. A losing wager under $50 will result in a single bonus bet refund.

Odds for MLB, the Open Championship, & UFC Fight Night

Several weekend series begin in MLB on Sunday. You can find odds for the Dodgers vs. Rangers, Phillies vs. Guardians, Braves vs. Brewers, and Blue Jays vs. Mariners. It’s a great time to place a future on league winners, division winners, and the World Series. Atlanta is currently the favorite to win the World Series.

This weekend, you can find betting options for the Open Championship and and NASCAR, too. All of your sports wagers will go toward earning Tier Credits and Reward Points for BetMGM Rewards. You can redeem betting bonuses and discounts to travel to MGM Resorts across the country.

Sign up here to unlock the best BetMGM bonus code offer this weekend. Place a bet up to $1,000 on any game and get a bonus bet refund if it loses.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.