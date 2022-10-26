BetMGM promo code: get $200 on $100 bet if NBA team hits from deep

If you’re a prospective bettor that uses our new BetMGM promo code, all it takes is one three-pointer to unlock a massive 20-to-1 payout.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, KS, IL CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

EITHER TEAM 1+ TD! CLAIM OFFER

Score the new “Bet $10, Win $200” three-point bonus after applying our BetMGM promo code. Sign up today, place $10+ on any NBA game, and get $200 in site credit after either team hits one three-point shot.

Wednesday features an action-packed slate on the hardwood. Some of the best matchups include Nets-Bucks, 76ers-Raptors, and Lakers-Nuggets. Thanks to this welcome offer, any qualifying wager on those games will turn out $200 in free bets once either team hits a three.

Click here to lock up the latest “Bet $10, Win $200” three-point promotion with our BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM Promo Code Dishes Out $200 Bonus After 1 Three-Pointer

Watch any NBA game, and you’ll immediately notice the amount of three-point shots attempted and made. Teams combine for around 60-80 attempts a night, a staggering number when considering the number of possessions in a 48-minute game. With BetMGM, you only need one shot to hit to walk out with a significant bonus.

Our links allow new customers to unlock the “Bet $10, Win $200” three-point bonus. Once you’ve clicked through and created your new account, place $10+ cash on any NBA game. If one team from your particular game hits a three-pointer, you’ll win $200 in free bets.

Only six of the NBA’s 30 teams average fewer than ten made threes per night. The Lakers, who have an abysmal 21.2% clip from beyond the arc, still make 8.3 triples each game. Therefore, it’s reasonable to expect this $200 bonus to hit leading into an action-packed sports weekend.

This welcome offer allows players to win cash as well as a bonus. For instance, a new user can place their $10+ on the Bucks -3.5 (-115) and receive their expected cash profits if Milwaukee covers. If the Bucks can’t cover, the bettor will still get $200 in site credit as long as Milwaukee or Brooklyn hits at least one three.

Enabling Our BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM makes the sign-up process as quick and painless as possible. In a few minutes, prospective bettors will have a new account and a bankroll almost guaranteed to be 20 times richer after their first wager.

Here’s how to take advantage of the latest “Bet $10, Win $200” three-point promotion:

here to trigger our BetMGM promo code and lock in the welcome offer. Clickto trigger our BetMGM promo code and lock in the welcome offer.

Enter each required piece of information during the registration process.

Deposit at least $10 cash through one of BetMGM’s approved banking methods.

Place $10+ on any upcoming NBA game like Nets-Bucks or Lakers-Nuggets.

Receive $200 in free bets if either team from your game makes a three-pointer.

Players in states like New Jersey, Kansas, and Illinois can use this BetMGM promo code. Click the links to see if you qualify.

Boost the Bucks

Basketball fans have enjoyed every recent meeting between the Nets and Bucks, especially after their memorable seven-game playoff series in 2021. Wednesday night, BetMGM is using its “Lion’s Boost” on the Bucks to beat their Eastern Conference rival by a wide margin.

New and existing customers now have +210 odds for Milwaukee to win by eight or more points. Milwaukee, which has won its first two matchups, was previously +170 to beat Brooklyn by at least eight points. For what it’s worth, the 1-2 Nets lost by ten or more in both of their losses, one of which was in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Monday.

Secure the “Bet $10, Win $200” three-point bonus after you activate our BetMGM promo code here.