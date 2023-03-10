BetMGM MA bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer any game this weekend

Massachusetts online sports betting is now live and there’s a BetMGM MA bonus code offer that brings players a four-figure deal. Bettors who sign up via the links on this page will get a $1,000 first bet offer that will back their first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Massachusetts is rolling out a massive offer to celebrate the launch of legal online sports betting. When you sign up via our links, you won’t need to manually input a BetMGM MA bonus code, as our links will activate the offer.

The launch of BetMGM MA comes at a great time, as this weekend is full of NBA and NHL games. Additionally, there’s The Players Championship taking place, which will garner the attention of golf fans. Next week’s NCAA Tournament will be sure to capture national headlines as well.

Click here to apply our BetMGM MA bonus code and get a $1,000 first bet offer for any game this weekend.

BetMGM MA Bonus Code Activates $1,000 First Bet Offer This Weekend

This is the first weekend ever that sports bettors in the Bay State have had the opportunity to legally wager on sports from their homes or on-the-go. The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins will play on Saturday, and the Boston Red Sox are only a few weeks away from Opening Day. In the meantime, bettors will find a plethora of games and betting markets in the BetMGM app.

New users who sign up for an account will have the freedom to choose any betting market. You could, for example, wager $200 on the Brooklyn Nets to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. If the Nets win, you’ll get back your $200 stake and pick up a cash profit. However, if the Nets lose, you will receive five $40 bonus bets to use on other games.

How to Apply Our BetMGM MA Bonus Code

Assuming you are interested in securing a $1,000 first bet offer from BetMGM Massachusetts, you’ll need to sign up for a new account. The registration process will only take a couple of minutes when you do the following:

Click here to activate this BetMGM MA bonus code offer.

to activate this BetMGM MA bonus code offer. Enter your name, address, date of birth, and other identifying information.

Choose a deposit method and add money to use for your first bet.

Select a game to bet on.

Place a wager of up to $1,000 on any betting market.

If your first bet wins, you’ll collect a cash profit and get back your stake. However, if your first bet loses, you won’t be left empty-handed. In that case, you’ll receive five equal bonus bets totaling up to $1,000 to use on other games this weekend.

One-Game Parlay Insurance

One-game parlays present a great opportunity to cash in with a big profit on a small wager. Rather than bet on multiple markets separately, a one-game parlay allows you to combine them into one ticket with longer odds.

The only downside to a one-game parlay is that if even one of the markets settles as a loss, so too does the rest of the bet. The one-game parlay insurance promo will return bonus bets if your first one-game parlay settles as a loss.

Grab a $1,000 first bet offer for any game this weekend when you click here to apply our BetMGM MA bonus code.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.