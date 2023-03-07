BetMGM Mass bonus code: Launch is coming, claim $200 bonus bets before it

There aren’t many pre-registration promotions available from approved vendors in Massachusetts ahead of Friday’s online sports betting launch. However, you can claim the Bay State’s biggest and best such offer right now with a BetMGM Mass bonus code.

You can directly engage that BetMGM Mass bonus code by clicking any of the links on this page. Consequently, when you login on launch day, you will gain access to $200 in bonus bets with zero limitations.

It’s hard to beat the market’s best pre-registration offer, guaranteeing $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets. It’s certainly even more tempting to join BetMGM for this sign-up reward with the sports landscape this weekend promises. College basketball conference tournaments wrap up, setting up next week’s start of the NCAA Tournament. The NBA, NHL, MLB, and soccer all chip in plenty more games/matches. Additionally, niche sports like the UFC, tennis, golf, etc. join the fray, making for nearly countless wagering options.

To instantly apply the BetMGM Mass bonus code that sets aside $200 in bonus bets for Friday’s launch, click here.

Reserve $200 in Bonus Bets with BetMGM Mass Bonus Code

Many of Massachusetts’ approved sportsbooks are simply waiting for the state’s Friday launch to get new clientele onboard. As such, none of those vendors are offering pre-registration bonuses to incentive an early sign-up. Of the few that are, BetMGM’s pre-registration promotion jumps off the page as the group’s clear leader. A BetMGM Mass bonus code is connecting everyone who joins today with $200 in bonus bets for Friday. Furthermore, this page’s links lock that code in automatically for you, making the bonus acquisition process as simple as possible.

Those who fail to take advantage of this offer will enter Friday with the general masses of Massachusetts. In other words, they will have to hope sign-up, etc. runs smoothly with countless others all registering, too. Moreover, the pre-registration period will be over at that point. As such, this offer could change or go away altogether. Conversely, by taking a couple minutes today, you avoid the “lines” and guarantee yourself $200 in bonus bets to wager with come Friday.

Lock in the BetMGM Mass promo for this week by following the steps below.

Simple Walkthrough Employs BetMGM Mass Bonus Code for Pre-Regs

BetMGM certainly went above and beyond with the pre-registration promotion. It should be enough to convince people to join by having the best offer on the market. However, the industry leaders went a step further and made the sign-up process one that takes mere minutes. Simply follow along with the four-step walkthrough shared below to do just that:

Above all, you must begin by clicking here or another of this page’s links to install our BetMGM Mass bonus code.

or another of this page’s links to install our BetMGM Mass bonus code. Secondly, you need to create a new BetMGM account by providing some standard personal information. To clarify, this is where you will give your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Subsequently, you will have to verify your location within state lines and download the BetMGM app.

Lastly, when Friday, March 10 arrives, just login to your new account to start using your $200 in bonus bets.

Who’s Most Likely to Win Some of CBB’s Conference Tournaments?

Our BetMGM Mass bonus code is a can’t-miss way to join the “King of Sportsbooks”. After all, it’s not often you get $200 in bonus bets to wager with just for creating a new account. At the same time, you will have some work cut out for you. That’s because you’ll have to decide how to use those bonus bets once the state goes live. Therefore, it’s good to start doing your research now.

For example, many of the biggest college basketball conference tournaments are just about to get underway. As such, BetMGM has odds on which team will win those tournaments. You can potentially get an edge on making picks this weekend by analyzing how those odds change as each tournament progresses. Here are the odds for some of the teams BetMGM currently believes most likely to win their respective conference tourneys. You can certainly use bonus bets from our BetMGM Mass bonus code on any of these teams that survive until Friday, albeit with different odds:

Pac-12: UCLA +120 ; Arizona +200 ; USC +750 ; Oregon +900 ; Arizona St. +1800.

C-USA: Fla Atl +175 ; UAB +175 ; North Texas +250 ; MTSU +1500 ; Charlotte +1500.

MAC: Toledo +150 ; Kent St. +200 ; Akron +350 ; Ohio +1000 ; Ball St. +1500.

Big Ten: Purdue +150 ; Indiana +500 ; Michigan St. +700 ; Maryland +700 ; NW +900.

Big East: UConn +220 ; Creighton +300 ; Marquette +300 ; Xavier +500 ; Villanova +900.

