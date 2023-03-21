BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer for Tuesday night action

There is non-stop March Madness action available again Thursday, but the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer can also supply a massive promo for Tuesday night action.

After you apply the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code that we provide on this page, you will be eligible for the $1,000 first bet offer. Any first bet up to this amount will be protected, and you will get a bonus bet refund if you lose.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The World Baseball Classic between the United States and Japan, NBA, NHL, and NIT action are all on tap Tuesday. Meanwhile, eight Sweet 16 matchups tipoff starting Thursday night, getting another weekend of March Madness rolling. When you use this promotion, you can make a strong move on any game with no worries.

Click here to trigger the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code that unlocks the $1,000 first bet offer.

BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code for Sunday college basketball games

Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions. First, you do not have to bet exactly $1,000 to participate. You can go this high if you choose to do so, and you will get a bonus bet return if you come up short. At the same time, you get the same deal if you bet $25, $50, $100, or $500. When you are placing this bet, you can consider different pre-game markets, so there are multiple possibilities.

You get a cash payout after the game is over if you win the bet. There is no difference between this bet and any other wager on that level. However, there is a very big deviation if you lose. Under those circumstances, you are not left high and dry. Your bonus bets will be conveyed into your account, you will be able to use them as soon as they appear.

Activate the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

Before you do anything else, click this link or any of the others that we are sharing today. This will unlock the bonus code, and you will be eligible when you arrive at the registration portal.

Secondly, follow the prompts to set up your account. Simply fill in the fields with identifying information, and your location will be verified to satisfy gaming regulators.

Thirdly, if you don’t have it, get the app. This will give you the freedom to bet from anywhere in Massachusetts. In addition, you will be informed when in-app promotions are introduced.

Then, use PayPal, online banking, a credit or debit card, or one of the other available methods to fund your account.

Finally, place a bet on any game, you will get a bonus bet refund up to $1,000 if you lose.

Promotions and rewards

Your account will provide value on an ongoing basis after you take advantage of this offer. To begin with, there are ongoing specials for established players. You may see bonus bet promos, boosted odds, enhanced payouts, protected parlays, and other one-off bonuses.

On top of that, there is the BetMGM Rewards program. Every time you place a bet, you get points, and they can eventually be redeemed for perks like show tickets and hotel rooms.

Click here to accept the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer that will provide a bonus bet return if you lose your initial wager.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.