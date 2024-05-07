Verdugo powers Yankees to 10-3 blowout against Verlander and Astros

New York Yankees’ Alex Verdugo hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo homered and tied a career high with four RBIs, powering the New York Yankees past Justin Verlander and the skidding Houston Astros 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton also went deep off Verlander as the Yankees won their fourth straight game. Volpe finished with three RBIs and Juan Soto had three hits.

Verdugo accounted for New York’s first four runs with a three-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the third against Verlander (1-1). The three-time Cy Young Award winner lasted five innings and gave up seven runs — the second-most he’s allowed in 37 regular-season and postseason starts versus the Yankees. He yielded eight runs in Detroit’s 13-9 loss on Sept. 1, 2008.

The four-RBI game was the second of the season for Verdugo and the fifth of his career.

Volpe hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Stanton led off the fifth with a 421-foot drive to left field that was clocked at 118.8 mph off the bat. Aaron Judge and Jon Berti also had run-scoring singles for the Yankees.

Luis Gil (3-1) allowed just one hit — Kyle Tucker’s first-inning homer — and walked four with five strikeouts over six innings.

Trey Cabbage had a two-run single in the ninth for the Astros, who have lost three straight to fall to 12-23 — tied for the fifth-worst record through 35 games in franchise history.

