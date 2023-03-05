BetMGM Massachusetts pre-launch bonus scores $200 in bonus bets

Legal online sports betting in the Bay State will become a reality on March 10, and the BetMGM Massachusetts pre-launch bonus offer will ensure a strong start.

After you opt in to accept the BetMGM Massachusetts pre-launch bonus offer, you will get $200 in bonus bets. You can place these wagers as soon as the sportsbook is open for business.

This is one of the best times of year for a sports betting launch. Friday is the big day, and players will be able to dive into the NBA and college basketball slates. On Sunday, the NCAA tournament field will be selected, and March Madness begins on the following Tuesday with the First Four. When you grab this offer, you will be ready to roll on launch day.

Click here to take advantage of the BetMGM Massachusetts pre-launch bonus offer that secures $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

BetMGM Massachusetts Pre-Launch Bonus

These are a few key points to keep in mind. First, this is the textbook definition of a no-brainer. You simply set up your account in advance, and you get the bonus, no further questions asked. There are no hoops to jump through beyond that, there is no drawing, and you don’t have to sweat out any type of uncertain outcome. The bonus bets will be conveyed into your account, and they will become usable on launch day.

These bets can be placed on any sporting event that is listed at that time. In addition to the major sports, you can bet on soccer, auto racing, golf, and more. Plus, you can choose from different pre-game bet types. These are real money wagers, and you are paid in withdrawable cash when you win one of your bonus bets.

Accept This BetMGM Massachusetts Pre-Launch Bonus Offer

Complete this quick and easy process to get your bonus:

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the other links that you can find on this page today. When you take that step, you will be automatically eligible for the pre-launch special. There will be no need to enter a code manually when you reach the landing page.

Secondly, follow the instructions to set up your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with personal identifying information. In this instance, there is a geolocation verification that is required to comply with gaming regulations.

After that, your account will be established. When the rollout is official, you will be able to use the bonus bets.

Lastly, if you are signing up on the website with a desktop or laptop, get the app. The freedom to bet from anywhere is part of the experience, and there is another advantage. When in-app promotions are introduced, you will not be left in the dark.

NASCAR Top 3 Racer Promotion

There are ongoing promotions for established players, and you will be one of them after you make a bet. For instance, there is a NASCAR promo for standard users right now. If you bet a driver to win a race and he comes in second or third, you get the stake back in bonus bets up to $25.

Click here to snag this BetMGM Massachusetts pre-launch bonus offer while it is still available.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.