BetMGM Massachusetts promo code: $1,000 first bet offer continues this weekend

Sportsbook apps have now launched in the Bay State, and you can use the new BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer to place a big first wager. The promo code will automatically be applied to your account when using our links to sign up.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

When using the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code, your first wager can bet up to $1,000. You’ll receive a bonus bet refund if this wager loses.

This promo can be used for a bet on the Celtics or Bruins, who are both in action this weekend. There are also many college basketball matchups that will determine the conference tournament results. BetMGM will likely release special offers for March Madness.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code to place a bet up to $1,000. A loss will result in a bonus bet refund for a second chance.

Best BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code for Boston Sports Fans

BetMGM launched at the perfect time for Boston sports fans. The Celtics are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and are the current favorite to win the NBA Finals. They will be playing the Hawks on Saturday night. You can select the Celtics as your favorite NBA team in the BetMGM app to receive customized content and promotions.

The Bruins have more wins than any other NHL team. They have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. On Saturday afternoon, the Bruins will be going up against the Red Wings. During their games, you can find live odds on the BetMGM app. Also, the MLB season will be starting soon. BetMGM will be a great option for betting on the Red Sox.

How to Unlock the BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

New users can create an account on BetMGM in a few minutes. During registration, you will be asked to enter basic info to verify your age and identity. Bettors must be at least 21 years old.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code and sign up. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app for your Android or iPhone. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method. Place a wager up to $1,000.

If you lose a bet that is under $50, you will receive a single bonus bet as a refund. But if the losing wager is over $50, you will get five bonus bets. Each one will be 20% of the initial wager.

More Sports & Features on the BetMGM Sportsbook App

Customers can look at the sports betting guide on BetMGM to learn about the different ways to wager. You will find odds for moneylines, spreads, totals, parlays, teasers, props, and more. Other sports on the app include soccer, tennis, rugby, MMA, table tennis, and lacrosse. Bets can be placed from the mobile app located inside of the MA state lines.

All bets will be going toward earning points for BetMGM Rewards. You can raise your status to unlock better perks, such as exclusive promotions. Points can also be redeemed for discounts to use at MGM Resorts.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code and sign up for an account. New users in the Bay State can place a wager up to $1,000 on any game this weekend.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.