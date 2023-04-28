BetMGM promo code: $1,000 first bet offer for Kings-Warriors, Grizzlies-Lakers

An incredible night for the NBA Playoffs featuring two elimination games is why prospective bettors should lock in our BetMGM promo code links in exchange for a $1,000 first bet on the house.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Our BetMGM promo code links activate the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer for new customers. First-time bettors in BetMGM-approved states can wager up to $1,000 on Kings-Warriors or Grizzlies-Lakers to earn a complete bonus bet refund if their first bet settles as a loss.

The Friday night calendar has two Game 6 showdowns out West. First, Steph Curry and the six-seed Warriors will go for a knockout blow against De’Aaron Fox and the three-seed Kings, who led this best-of-seven series 2-0 before Golden State won three straight games. After that, LeBron James and the seven-seed Lakers welcome Ja Morant and the two-seed Grizzlies to Los Angeles. Memphis survived elimination in Game 5 at home but must win in LA to send the series to a do-or-die Game 7.

Dive into Friday’s playoff doubleheader with a $1,000 First Bet Offer after activating our BetMGM promo code links here.

BetMGM Promo Code: Tackle Kings-Warriors or Grizzlies Lakers with Fully-Backed $1K Bet

The two final first-round series have offered a fair share of surprises. Golden State turned an 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 advantage, while LA went from the Play-In Tournament to one win from the second round. If Friday has more shocks in store, the First Bet Offer helps bettors comfortably wager on either game without breaking a sweat.

First, secure BetMGM’s First Bet Offer through the links and banners within this post. After completing a brief registration, place your first cash wager on one of tonight’s two Game 6 showdowns. A victory on any eligible Kings-Warriors or Grizzlies-Lakers wager results in the expected cash profit, but a loss returns up to $1,000 in fully-refunded bonus bets.

The bonus bets are like mini do-overs for new customers. A $1,000 loss on Lakers -4.5 would net five $200 bonus bets to apply toward any sport this weekend, including the MLB or NFL Draft.

BetMGM Promo Code Registration Instructions

The registration process on BetMGM Sportsbook takes little to no time and effort for prospective players. If you’re in a BetMGM-approved state, follow the instructions below to grab a $1,000 First Bet Offer for the NBA Playoffs:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM promo code links — we take care of the promo code on your behalf.

Provide each piece of necessary account information, like name and birthday.

Make a cash deposit before placing your first bet.

Wager up to $1,000 on an eligible Kings-Warriors or Grizzlies-Lakers prop.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) after a loss. A win cancels the First Bet Offer and returns cash profit.

Get Up to $25 Back with OGP Insurance

BetMGM’s First Bet Offer covers any $1,000 bet for new customers. However, the site’s One Game Parlay Insurance helps all BetMGM customers looking for big payouts during tonight’s NBA action.

Head to the “Promotions” section of BetMGM to opt into the NBA OGP Insurance promo. Bettors will get a refund of up to $25 in bonus bets if their qualifying NBA OGP loses because of one leg. Typically, a parlay loses everything unless every leg hits, so BetMGM’s promotion helps basketball bettors out in case the OGP narrowly misses.

Click here to trigger our BetMGM promo code links and get a $1,000 First Bet Offer for tonight’s NBA playoff games.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.