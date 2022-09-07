Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bills

Bills and tight end Dawson Knox agree to a four-year extension through 2026

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Bills tight end Dawson Knox
Bills tight end Dawson Knox (wikimedia commons)

Two days ago, Dawson Knox mentioned wanting to stay in Buffalo for a long time. On Wednesday, he agreed to a four-year extension with the Bills. 

The four-year $53.6 contract comes out to $13.4 million per year, which makes Knox the sixth highest-paid tight end in the league. David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns is currently the fifth-highest paid tight end and is making $13.6 million a year. 

While Knox is often overlooked in terms of Bills’ impact players, he is a crucial member of the offense. In 2021, Knox ran the 6th-most routes of any tight end in football. He finished third on the Bills last season with 80 targets, 4.7 per game, trailing only Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. 

He turned those targets into 56 catches for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite those 80 targets ranking 19th among all tight ends, he was 11th in receiving yards amongst tight ends and 2nd in touchdowns, trailing only Travis Kelce. 

However, he also stayed in to block on 11.8% of his overall snaps. That’s more than double the rate of other top receiving tight ends like Mark Andrews (5.9%), Kyle Pitts (5%), Darren Waller (6.9%), and T.J. Hockenson (8.9%). 

It’s quite the achievement for Knox, who caught zero touchdowns in college while at Mississippi. In fact, he had just 605 yards receiving combined in two years before the Bills drafted the 6’4″ 250-pound tight end in the third round. 

The contract extension also comes amidst a difficult offseason for the veteran and his family. Earlier this summer, Knox’s younger brother, Luke, died suddenly on August 18th. Luke had been playing football at Ole Miss, like this brother, primarily playing special teams before switching to tight end in 2021 and then transferring to Florida International University (FIU) this offseason. 

“I know he’s going to be watching, somehow some way,” Knox said to reporters a week ago. “It’s really mind-blowing, just the size, the amount of support I’ve had. The sheer number of texts and messages, even just the dollar amount of donations that have been made in my brother’s name to the P.U.N.T. Foundation [a philanthropic organization Knox supports]. It’s more than I could have expected, but at the same time it’s weirdly not surprising because this is such an incredible city with such an incredible fanbase and people.”

Now Knox will get to be a member of that incredible city and its dedicated fanbase for a long time. 

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, visit AMNY Sports

Luke Knox, brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox passed away this summer
FILE -Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining Florida International, has died, the university said. Knox died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said early Thursday that police “do not suspect foul play.”(Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC