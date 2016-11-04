Bradley Wright-Phillips critical to Red Bulls’ hopes

MLS Golden Boot winner Bradley Wright-Phillips of the New York Red Bulls is rarely held scoreless, but that’s what happened last Sunday against the Montreal Impact in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Before that, the last time it happened was Sept. 24. Wright-Phillips responded with four goals over the next three games.

The striker was fantastic for the Red Bulls this season, scoring 24 goals in 34 games (32 starts) and leading the club to the top seed in the East. They opened the conference semifinals with a 1-0 loss in the first leg against the Montreal Impact on the road. After last week’s 1-0 loss, the London native must find a way past Montreal’s defense in the second leg.

Wright-Phillips, who only had two shots in Game 1, needs to find the offensive push he found at Red Bull Arena late in the season. The 31-year-old scored three goals in his last two games at home. He’ll look to continue the trend Sunday.