Breece Hall runs wild, Jets get timely defensive touchdown in 31-21 win over Broncos

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and the organization knew that to win with Zach Wilson at quarterback, they would need to run the ball and play good defense.

On Sunday in Denver, they used that formula to perfection.

Breece Hall ran for 177 yards, and Quincy Williams came through with a clutch fumble forced that Bryce Hall recovered for a score to give the Jets the road win against Russell Wilson and the Broncos, 31-21.

In a game that saw two 1-3 teams try to save their seasons, it was the clutch play from key members of the Jets to save their season. Of course, it certainly didn’t start that way.

New York struggled to get anything going in the first half with each unit looking lifeless through two quarters. The Jets did get an opening score field goal (their first lead in regulation) thanks to a muffed opening punt return from the Broncos. Like most of the game though, once Gang Green got in a goal-to-go situation, they struggled to find a way to punch it home.

Denver would take a 13-8 lead at the half thanks to a first-quarter touchdown from Wilson to Jaleel McLaughlin. After the touchdown though, it would be a rough day for Denver’s offense.

Despite looking lifeless through the first half, the Jets came out surging to start the second half thanks to adjustments from the coaching staff. Hall would take the first offensive play of the half 72 yards for the go-ahead score. A lead that the team would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

After two drives resulted in field goals gave New York momentum late, a touchdown throw from Wilson to Trautman would put the Broncos within three. A late interception from Zach Wilson would give the Broncos a chance to drive the length of the field for a potential win.

But the Jets top linebacker had enough. He tallied two sacks on the drive, the latest forcing Wilson to fumble the ball to Hall and the winning touchdown that finished the game with an emphatic statement. The season, now saved, has allowed New York to gain some momentum before their bye week in two weeks.

With the win, the Jets move to 2-3 on the year and play the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium next week.

Game Notes

New York had some surprise healthy scratches Sunday afternoon. Speedster Mecole Hardman and pass rusher Carl Lawson were both inactive heading into the game. Both players had new contracts coming into the new season but carried an $11 million cap hit to be healthy scratches in a key game.

There were a plethora of injuries the Jets had to deal with throughout the game. Offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton left the game on separate occasions with various injuries. Sauce Gardner also suffered an injury but returned to the field. After the game, Saleh explained that AVT may have suffered a serious injury but the organization will wait for the

Despite the interception, New York’s quarterback was pretty solid on Sunday evening. The former second-overall pick went 19-26 passing for 198 yards. He did not record a touchdown, but he calmly led the offense down the field for most of the game despite being pressured a large amount early in the contest.

New York may not have focused on the sideshow that was Nathaniel Hackett’s return to Denver, but they certainly made their emotions felt after the win. Saleh said that the Jets offensive coordinator received the game ball. Aaron Rodgers, on Twitter, also made a comment lamenting Sean Payton’s comments before the season began.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com