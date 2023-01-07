Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 18, top player prop bets

Congratulations, Ohio – you can finally gamble (legally), and it’s just in time for the Browns to miss the playoffs. At least you have those spunky Cavaliers.

Unlike the Browns, the Steelers still have a shot at playoff glory in Kenny Pickett’s inaugural campaign. With a win against Cleveland, and a little help from the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, Mike Tomlin will return to the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Cleveland Browns (7-9) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Game Details:

Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday, January 8th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 8th at 1:00 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Betting Stats:

MONEYLINE: PIT ML (-145), CLE ML (+122)

PIT ML (-145), CLE ML (+122) SPREAD: PIT -2.5

PIT -2.5 OVER/UNDER: 40

Top Player Props:

Kenny Pickett – o/1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Pickett’s numbers aren’t popping off the page. They’re pretty milquetoast, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-2 over their last eight games (with a Mitch Trubisky cameo thrown in for good measure).

Player Yards Completion % Avg. Yards/ Completion TD INT Kenny Pickett 1,048 62.2% 10.3 4 1

Here are Pickett’s numbers over his last five full starts. A lot of teams would be more than happy with this.

If you’re watching the games and resisting the urge for a ‘box-score hate Tweet,’ there’s something intangible we’re seeing from the rookie quarterback. The kid has the ‘clutch gene,’ and as a descendant of Irish blood, there are worse genes to inherit.

Pickett’s lack of passing touchdowns hasn’t been for lack of trying. Over his last five full starts, the former Pitt Panthers averaged 32.8 passing attempts per game and 10.3 yards per completion. At some point, the law of averages has to award us degenerates.

And while Pickett’s yet to record a single 2+ touchdown game in 2022, and the Browns haven’t allowed a touchdown pass since Week 14, I still like the situational odds here. With the Steelers fighting for their life, expect the kitchen sink and then some from Pickett.

Where to bet: this one can be found on the DraftKings Sportsbook at incredible +165 odds – that’s $10 to win $16.50.

Nick Chubb – Alt Rushing Yards – 100+ yards

The anemic Cleveland Browns offense hasn’t done much well, but they can run the ball. Like the Acela from D.C. to New York, Nick Chubb doesn’t slow down.

Over the last three weeks, Chubb’s been responsible for 38% of the Browns’ total offensive output. Even against a Steelers rushing defense that ranks 7th in the NFL, I’m confident Chubb will find a way.

Nick Chubb Rushing + Receiving Rest of the Cleveland Browns Offense 317 yards 516 yards

Brown’s offensive output over the last three weeks.

Chubb carried the ball 23 times for 113 yards the last time these two teams met. That was months ago, but it seems clear that Browns brass has very little confidence in this current iteration of Deshaun Watson.

Anecdotally, Chubb might have a little more juice this week with his Georgia Bulldogs reaching the National Championship for the second year in a row.

Where to bet: head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find this particular wager at +300 odds, seems a bit too good to be true, but I guess that’s why I’m not a bookmaker and down $500 on the season.

Pat Freiermuth – Alt Receiving Yards – 50+ yards

One more for the road, and I could have used it in my fantasy football championship last week.

Cleveland’s defense against opposing tight ends has left something to be desired. Although they’ve allowed just 43.2 yards per game on average to opposing tight-end, they’ve surrendered 50+ yards six separate times, including 56 yards last week to the veteran Commander, Logan Thomas.

Pat Freirmuth is a superior target, and speaking of, over the last three weeks, Freiermuth’s averaged 6.7 targets per game. Freiermuth has upside and even better odds.

This one could make me feel stupid on Monday, but what’s new?

Where to bet: you can get odds on the big tight-end on FanDuel, and they’re currently sitting at +134.

For more NFL bets, like this Steelers and Browns props article, visit amNY Sports