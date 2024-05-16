Fanatics Sportsbook promo releases $1K in bonuses for NBA, NHL, PGA

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Claim the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state to collect bonus bets for the NBA, NHL, PGA and other sports. We have special links for new users that are located in select states, such as CT, MA, NY, PA and VT.

It’s set to be a busy weekend in sports, making this the perfect time to use this welcome offer. Create an account through the appropriate links to score a bonus. A physical Fanatics Sportsbook promo code won’t be needed. In addition to a sports betting bonus, some states are eligible to claim free spins for casino games.

Your initial wager can be on the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic and the defending champs look to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win in Minnesota. There are plenty of betting options on the Fanatics app, including player props and spreads.

New players in most states can sign up here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and gain up to $1,000 in bonuses. Register for an account here in CT, MA, NY, or VT to lock-in a $50 guaranteed bonus. If you are in PA or NJ, click here to claim 250 free spins and a $50 sportsbook bonus. Register here in MI to secure 250 in free spins for Cash Eruption and snag up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonuses.

Bet NBA & PGA Championship with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer $1,000 in Bonus Bet Matches (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV)

$50 Sign-Up Bonus (CT, MA, NY, VT)

Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets + 250 Free Spins (MI)

$50 Sign-Up Bonus + 250 Free Spins (NJ, PA) Bonuses Last Verified On May 16, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Some of your bonus can be applied to Game 6 between the Knicks and Pacers on Friday night. The Knicks can end the series with a win, but they have failed to win a game in Indianapolis. The Pacers are 5.5-point favorites at home.

You can also bet on the PGA Championship throughout the weekend. Tiger Woods is among the golfers competing for the second major of the year at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky. The odds for the winner will update during the tournament.

Using the Top Fanatics Sportsbook Promo in Your State

Follow the correct link in your state to get started with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Then, you will need to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and make a deposit. Several banking methods are available, including PayPal and online banking.

Register here in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV to redeem up to $1,000 bonuses.

in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV to redeem up to $1,000 bonuses. Sign up here in CT, MA, NY, or VT to secure an instant $50 bonus.

in CT, MA, NY, or VT to secure an instant $50 bonus. Click here in PA or NJ to get 250 free spins for the casino and a $50 bonus for the sportsbook.

in PA or NJ to get 250 free spins for the casino and a $50 bonus for the sportsbook. Register here in MI to start with 250 in free spins for Cash Eruption and collect up to $1,000 in sports betting bonuses.

Live Bet During the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Follow along during NHL games and live bet on the Fanatics app. On Thursday, the Rangers will try to end their series with a win over the Hurricanes. Fanatics makes it easy to track player stats and in-game odds for the NHL. Go to the promotions page to use the Power Hour offer each day and claim a new reward, such as an odds boost to use on the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sign up for an account here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo in most states and get 10 bonus bet matches up to $100 each. Register here in CT, MA, NY, PA, or VT to gain an automatic $50 bonus. Sign up here in PA or NJ to get 250 free spins for casino games and a $50 betting bonus for the sportsbook. Click here to create an account in MI for 250 in free spins for Cash Eruption and redeem up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonuses.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)