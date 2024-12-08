Bengals vs. Cowboys: Week 14 Monday Night Football preview, odds, more

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during a stop in play in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Two underachieving teams meet on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 14 as the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals at Jerry World.

The Cowboys’ faint postseason hopes have been buoyed by two straight wins — the latest against the pitiful New York Giants on Thanksgiving — to improve to 5-7 on the season, even with starting quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined. Dallas’ tamer offense, now led by Cooper Rush, has been picked up by the defense and special teams, which have combined for three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

On paper, a 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals team suggests the Cowboys are getting another softer opponent, but the AFC North team has been derailed by one of the worst defenses in the league.

Entering Week 14, quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL with 3,337 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, while wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase led the league with 1,142 yards and 13 scores. But one of football’s most potent offenses has been canceled out by a defense that has lowed the second-most points in the league and the sixth-most total yards allowed.

Week 14 MNF: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Monday, Dec.9, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec.9, 8:15 p.m. ET Where: At&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

At&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Spread: Bengals -5.5

Bengals -5.5 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Bengals Moneyline: -230

-230 Cowboys Moneyline: +190

Burrow has been steadily brilliant this season, throwing three or more touchdowns in each of his last four games, while Chase has recorded two more more touchdowns in each of his last two road games.

Therefore, it is no surprise that each of the Bengals’ last five games have gone over the total points line.

The Cowboys have been provided consistently bad bets. They have failed to cover the spread in seven of their last eight home games.

