Jets misery continues, collapse late again in 32-26 OT loss to Dolphins

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Not many football teams are able to find ways to lose as magnificently as the New York Jets, who added another feather to that dubious cap on Sunday in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins.

First squandering an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter, kicker Anders Carlson converted his fourth field goal of the game with 52 seconds left in regulation to give the Jets a 26-23 lead and put them within touching distance of breaking a three-game snide.

But on the ensuing kick-off, Miami’s Malik Washington returned it 45 yards to set up Jason Sanders’ game-tying 52-yard field goal with seven seconds left, forcing overtime.

On the opening possession of the extra period, the Dolphins marched 70 yards on eight plays to win the game — Tua Tagovailoa hitting tight end Jonnu Smith for a 10-yard score.

Now on a four-game losing streak, the Jets drop to 3-10 on their most disappointing lost season yet.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers recorded his first 300-plus-yard passing game in three years, completing 27-of-39 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown, which came with 11:20 to go in the third quarter when he connected on a three-yard score with Davante Adams to give New York a 20-15 lead.

It was the Jets’ first passing touchdown in Miami since 2019 — a dizzying drought, considering they play there once a year. Carlson hit his third field goal of the game with 1:02 left in that quarter to put the Jets up 23-15.

On their first drive of the fourth quarter, the Dolphins equalized when Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for a four-yard touchdown to cap off a nine-play, 60-yard drive.

While Tagovailoa completed 33-of-47 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns, Hill reeled in 10 catches for 115 yards, and Jaylen Waddle caught nine passes for 99 of his own.

Miami running back De’Von Achane put his side in front with a two-yard scoring rush less than five minutes into the game. After each team traded a field goal, Isaiah Davis scampered in from 17 yards out to give the Jets a 10-9 lead early in the second quarter.

Sanders hit two more field goals, and Carlson had one of his own to make it a 15-13 game in favor of the Dolphins at the half.

