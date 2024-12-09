Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) looks to pass as he runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock is in line to start Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens if he is deemed healthy enough, head coach Brian Daboll disclosed on Monday.

The 28-year-old career backup underwent an MRI on Monday afternoon for an undisclosed injury suffered during Sunday’s 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Lock completed 21-of-49 passes for 227 yards and an interception, including a first quarter in which he competed 0-of-8 attempts.

It was the Mizzou product’s second-straight start after being thrust into the starting role out of desperation. The organization cut ties with Daniel Jones during the bye in Week 11. Initially, it turned to third-stringer Tommy DeVito, who leap-frogged Lock in the depth chart and then suffered a right forearm injury in his one start in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lock completed 21-of-32 passes for 178 yards and an interception on Thanksgiving in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The uninspiring performances from both DeVito and Lock further confirm that the Giants’ starting quarterback of the future is not currently on their roster. Amidst an eight-game losing streak, Big Blue is tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the NFL at 2-11. The Raiders currently hold the tiebreak for the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NFL Draft because they have had a weaker strength of schedule this season.

If Lock is unable to go against Baltimore, DeVito will return under center if his forearm is healthy enough to go. If he cannot play, Tim Boyle will step in. The 30-year-old has six starts and 22 total appearances across six seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins.

For more on Drew Lock and the Giants, visit AMNY.com