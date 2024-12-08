Will Mets stay with patchwork route to complete 2025 starting rotation?

Sep 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was never one to dole out blockbuster, multi-year contracts to starting pitchers, whether that was during his previous stint with the Milwaukee Brewers or during his first year in Queens.

It appears he is sticking with that M.O. ahead of the 2025 season, as the richest team in Major League Baseball has made similar low-risk, high-reward signings that bolstered their rotation last year.

While it was Luis Severino and Sean Manaea in the winter of 2023-24, it is Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes this offseason, providing two speculative arms — at best — to New York’s stable of starters.

Montas is 13-23 with a 4.43 ERA over the last three seasons after showing flashes of brilliance with the Oakland Athletics in 2019 and 2021.

Holmes is going to be stretched out as a starter, thanks to what Stearns must see as an alluring three-pitch mix. The former Yankee lost his role as closer last year after blowing 13 saves.

As it stands, the Mets’ rotation will have a healthy Kodai Senga return to his role as ace while David Peterson looks to build on a career year in which he solidified his role as a reliable starter. Paul Blackburn, with one year left on his deal after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Athletics, will also be in the mix.

Stearns will still be in the market for starters, though it appears a major signing of Corbin Burnes or Max Fried is far-fetched.

They are still believed to be in on a reunion with Manaea, who paced the Mets in the second half as their ace to secure a playoff spot and make their run to the NLCS. After being written off by a trio of California teams in as many years — the Athletics, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants — Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 181.2 innings pitched.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has mentioned former Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler — both of whom played key roles in securing a World Series title six weeks ago over the Yankees — along with former Phillies and Red Sox righty Nick Pivetta as potential options.

