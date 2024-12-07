Slow start dooms Red Bulls in MLS Cup Final, fall to LA Galaxy 2-1

Dec 7, 2024; Carson, California, USA; LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil (28) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Red Bulls in the first half of the 2024 MLS Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Two goals from Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic within the game’s first 13 minutes catapulted the Los Angeles Galaxy to their sixth-ever MLS Cup title, defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

New York’s wait for a first-ever MLS Cup continues as one of the league’s inaugural franchises fell in just its second-ever championship game appearance, which came 16 years ago in 2008 against the Columbus Crew.

It was as shaky a start as possible for New York, which looked to be in shambles after being forced to make a late switch in the back line when center-back Andres Reyes was scratched just moments before kick-off due to illness. Noah Eile, the 22-year-old Swede, was alerted five minutes before his team took the pitch that he would start.

Painstil was played through and was kept onside by Eile, who sagged just a step too deep, allowing the speedy Galaxy forward to get in on goal and sneak a low shot under goalkeeper Carlos Coronel in the ninth minute.

Joveljic made it 2-0 just four minutes later when he walked in on goal between a loose Red Bulls defense and poked a tepid shot just inside the left post.

As they had all season, though, the Red Bulls found a response in the 28th minute off a corner kick. After the ball pinged around the box, it fell to Sean Nealis, who took it off the chest and finished the half-volley into the right side of the goal to halve New York’s deficit.

The sudden jolt from the former captain sprang the Red Bulls to life, as they settled into the game and ultimately evened run of play while searching for an equalizer.

Chances were traded throughout, including a post from each team.

Los Angeles’ Miki Yamane struck the right post from the right side of the box in the 65th minute. In the 71st minute, a save by Coronel on Gabriel Pec sparked a Red Bulls counter-attack that ended with Emil Forsberg just grazing the outside of the right post.

