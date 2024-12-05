Former Mets SP Luis Severino signs historic deal with Athletics

Oct 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch during the first inning in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Former New York Yankees and Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino has signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics, according to a report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi on Thursday.

Once the contract is confirmed, it will be the largest guaranteed deal ever doled out by the Athletics — a historic franchise that has relocated from Oakland following the 2024 season and will play in Sacramento until their permanent home in Las Vegas is complete.

The 30-year-old right-hander experienced a resurgent season with the Mets in 2024 after being written off by the Yankees following injury and pitch-tipping issues.

Severino went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched — the most he has pitched in a single season since an All-Star campaign with the Yankees in 2018.

“I’m proud of him because it hasn’t been easy,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of Severino back in August. “Especially the past few years, not only with injuries but last year, the year that he had. For him to come here and spend the offseason working on his body and learning about himself, and the willingness to learn the new technology and how his body moves, you have to give him credit. The work he has put in since Day 1 when he reported to camp… he’s been unbelievable.”

It was a remarkable improvement from his 2023 season, which featured a career-worst 6.65 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts).

He was an integral member of a Mets starting rotation that provided the backbone of an unlikely run to the NLCS. Severino started three games in the postseason, posting a 3.24 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched.

The Mets extended qualifying offers to both Severino and Sean Manaea, which were turned down. Signing with another team ensures New York is rewarded with a compensatory draft pick.

Manaea remains an unrestricted free agent.

This winter will provide an offseason of major change for the Mets’ rotation. Jose Quintana is also a free agent and is expected to depart the team, while the club has been linked to big-name arms such as Corbin Burnes and Japanese standout Roki Sasaki.

For more on Luis Severino and the Mets, visit AMNY.com