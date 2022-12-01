Caesars Maryland promo code: 2 offers for Bills-Patriots TNF

The newest Caesars Maryland promo code offer is delivering a choice between two awesome bonuses for Bills-Patriots on Thursday Night Football. New players will have options when it comes to this latest offer, including a potential $1,500 bonus or a $100 free bet.

Caesars Maryland LAUNCH OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYPICS REGISTRATION BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE! SIGN UP

Our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS will automatically activate this offer for new bettors. Anyone who places a bet of more than $100 will qualify for up to $1,500 in first bet insurance. Meanwhile, anyone who places a $20 wager will automatically receive a $100 free bet.

The Bills and Patriots are fighting to make the playoffs in the AFC. While Buffalo is currently in the top wild-card spot, New England is on the outside looking in. This game could have major implications in the AFC playoff hunt.

However, new bettors don’t need to worry about the future of the NFL playoff race when making this bet. This Caesars Maryland promo is delivering two great options for this Thursday Night Football.

Click here and use Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS to activate this $1,500 bet insurance or a $100 free bet for Bills-Pariots tonight.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code: $1,500 Bills-Patriots Bonus

This Caesars Maryland promo code offer provides new players with two choices entering Thursday Night Football. The most potential lies in the $1,500 bet insurance. New players who place a bet of over $100 will be eligible for a safety net of up to $1,500.

For example, someone who wagers $1,000 and loses will receive $1,000 back in site credit. Essentially, this Caesars Maryland promo provides bettors with two chances to win big on their first wager.

Meanwhile, bettors who don’t want to go all-in on that first bet can place a $20 wager on Bills-Patriots to qualify for a $100 free bet. The outcome of the original wager won’t matter for this bonus. Simply placing that $20 wager will be enough to trigger this free bet.

How to Claim This Caesars Maryland Promo Code Offer

Claiming this Caesars Maryland promo only takes a few minutes to get started. Here’s a quick look at the registration process for new players:

Click this link and use promo code AMNYPICS to activate this offer.

and use promo code AMNYPICS to activate this offer. Create a user profile by providing basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to any mobile device.

Place an initial wager to trigger either offer. Bets of $100+ will unlock the $1,500 in bet insurance. Bets between $20 and $100 will unlock the $100 free bet.



Other Bills-Patriots Boosts and Bonuses

Although this $1,500 bet insurance offer is only for new players in Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook is delivering a handful of boosts to all players for Bills-Patriots tonight. There are always new boosts and bonuses available in the daily odds boost section of the app. Here are a few of the options for Thursday Night Football:

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 79.5 Rushing Yards & TD: +300

Josh Allen Over 49.5 Rushing Yards & Stefon Diggs TD: +350

Mac Jones Over 249.5 Passing Yards & Over 1.5 Passing TDs: +320

Devin Singletary Over 99.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards & TD: +500

Gabriel Davis, Jakobi Meyers & Dawson Knox Each Over 3.5 Receptions: +600

Click here and use Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS to activate this $1,500 bet insurance or a $100 free bet for Bills-Pariots tonight.