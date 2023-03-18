Caesars Massachusetts promo code: Signup bonus for wild Saturday sports lineup

March Madness is living up to its name so far, and from a betting perspective, you can grab the Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer to make a strong weekend move.

This Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer will deliver a $1,500 first bet on Caesars. In other words, if you do not win your initial wager, there are no worries. You will get another chance with a bonus bet refund equal to the amount of the original bet.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

Furman pulled off a big upset over Virginia to reach the round of 32, and they will battle San Diego State in the first game today. That South Region game will be played at Amway Arena in Orlando. When it is over, the venue will host Duke against the Tennessee Volunteers. Top-seeded Alabama will take on #8 Maryland at 9:40 tonight to close out the action. With this promotion, you can bet any game on the schedule with an added level of confidence.

Click here and apply Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET to receive your $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Massachusetts promo code for Saturday NCAA tournament games

Here’s what you need to know about this special offer. Most importantly, you are not excluded if you don’t want to bet $1,500. This is the maximum wager that will be protected under the terms of the promotion, but it is not a requirement. You can make a $20 bet, and you will get a bonus bet payout if you lose. When you are placing the qualifying wager, you can consider all the different pre-live markets.

In a perfect world, you win the bet, and you rake in your winnings. You can withdraw the money, use it to make more bets, or do some of both. In the event of a loss, you are not left high and dry. You will get a bonus bet that is equal to the amount of the first wager. That bet can be placed on any sporting event, and once again, all pre-live markets are available.

Grab this Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer

First, click this link or any of the others we are providing today to reach the appropriate landing page.

Secondly, follow the prompts to set up your account. After you provide your basic identifying information, your location will be verified to satisfy gaming regulators.

Thirdly, if you don’t have it, get the app. In addition to the mobile betting flexibility, you will be informed about in-app promotions.

Then, it is time to fund your account. Decide how much you are going to bet in light of the terms and make the necessary deposit.

After that, the formalities will be out of the way. Place a bet on any game, and you will get a bonus bet return up to $1,500 if you lose.

Win a Trip to Augusta

Your sports betting options are not confined to the four major sports. Many different sporting events will be on the board at any given time, including golf tournaments. Right now, there is an interesting golf promotion for established players. You will be able to participate after you make a bet, and here’s how it works.

Between now and March 26, you will be entered into a drawing every time you place a $10+ bet on a golf event. The winner that is chosen will receive a VIP trip to the Masters tournament in Augusta.

Click here and use Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET to get your $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.