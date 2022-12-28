Caesars Ohio promo code: Claim bonus before weekend arrival of sports betting

Caesars Sportsbook has a unique double bonus available to all Ohio pre-registrants creating an account today. A Caesars Ohio promo code unlocks this no-brainer offer ahead of the state’s January 1 online sports betting launch.

Click any link on this page and enter Caesars Ohio promo code to unlock this impressive offer. Consequently, sign-ups reserve $100 for launch and earn a shot at free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

Caesars Sportsbook wanted to stand out from the crowd in a busy Ohio pre-launch rush. Several sportsbooks are offering bonus bets, like Caesars. However, no one is parlaying that with a chance at free NBA tickets like Caesars Sportsbook is. Furthermore, as luck would have it, the Cleveland Cavaliers are having a fantastic season thus far. They are firmly in a playoff spot in the East and have the most home wins of any NBA team. Thus, a game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has to be pretty high on the list for most fans.

Click here to employ the Caesars Ohio promo code that secures $100 and a chance at free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

Caesars Ohio Promo Code Activates Unmatched Pre-Registration Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook went the original route when planning its pre-registration rewards for Ohio residents. Employing Caesars Ohio promo code actually connects the state’s sign-ups with not one, but two bonuses. The links on this page help you enter that code, making this promotion even more user-friendly. The first part of this promo is entry into a drawing for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Not everyone will win, but those who have their names drawn will get free, great seats for a home game.

The second part of this promotion’s bonus is $100 worth of bonus wagers. Registrants can access this bonus money when they login during the New Year’s Day launch. That pot of bonus bets is valid in any sports with any wager types, too. With all the great sporting options available in early January, it should be easy to invest those funds. Any money you subsequently earn becomes yours to keep or reinvest.

Simplified Procedure to Install Caesars Ohio Promo Code Properly

Anyone interested in claiming this page’s promotion can do so quickly and easily. It simply requires inputting our Caesars Ohio promo code and creating a new account. The four-step procedure to secure your bonus is laid out below:

At first, you should click here and enter promo code to activate this page’s pre-registration offer.

and enter promo code to activate this page’s pre-registration offer. Secondly, sign for your new Caesars Sportsbook account by inputting all required information. For example, Caesars needs to know your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

At this point, you can just wait a couple days for the January 1 state launch. When that day subsequently arrives, login to your account to access your $100 bonus.

Lastly, deploy your $100 worth of bonus bets in any sporting markets with any wager types.

Daily Odds Boosts a Generous Staple at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars is one of the biggest and best sportsbooks in the game today. Caesars understands the well-roundedness required to attract new customers and then keep them. This page’s Caesars Ohio promo code certainly helps get you started with a great bonus. However, Caesars doesn’t leave you high and dry after that.

Caesars Sportsbook patrons will enjoy a constant stream of user perks and promotions. The sportsbook has a Promos tab with wagers, profit boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, and more. The app also has a Boosts section with dozens of odds boosts that enhance the player’s odds on pre-selected wagers. These boosts are spread throughout different sports and change daily. Here are some that Caesars features today:

NCAAF – Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, and Penn State all to win their bowl games, boosted to +1100.

NBA – Wizards, Celtics, Pacers, and Raptors all to win on 12/27, boosted to +750.

NHL – Hurricanes win 5-2 vs. Blackhawks on 12/27, boosted to +1400.

French Ligue 1 – Lille, Brest, and PSG all to win on 12/28, boosted to +700.

Multi-sport – Manchester United, Washington Wizards, and Ottawa Senators all to win on 12/27, boosted to +800.

