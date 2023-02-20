Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 bet on Caesars for Presidents’ Day games

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is setting the table for college basketball fans this week. New players can get off to a fast start by activating the “Full Caesar” promotion. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

New users can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a trio of bonuses this week. Bettors will qualify for a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits with this exclusive offer.

The college basketball season is heating up as teams get ready for March. With February winding down, anyone on the bubble is trying to make their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best of the best when it comes to college basketball betting. Sign up and claim this new offer to hit the ground running. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure three early bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Unlock $1,250 First Bet

Start things off with a bang by going big for any college basketball game this week. New players will have up to $1,250 in backing with this offer. Place a real money wager of up to $1,250 on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

New users don’t need to risk $1,250 to get this offer. Any amount up to that number will be covered. For instance, someone who loses on a $200 wager will receive $200 back in bet credits.

In addition to this $1,250 first bet, players will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership benefits like dining packages, hotel benefits, and more.

How to Get Started With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up won’t take long. In fact, bettors can get in on the action by following the steps below:

Betting on College Basketball This Week

College basketball is turning a corner as March approaches. There are tons of games for bettors to choose from this week. It’s important to note that this “Full Caesar” promotion is applicable to any game on the college basketball slate.

There are tons of different ways to bet on the games. Choose from the spread, moneyline, or total points. Not to mention, there are player props and same game parlay options. Check out tonight’s college basketball parlay boost for the big games tonight. Duke, Oklahoma State, Illinois & Kansas to win is being boosted to +560.

