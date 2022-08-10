Caesars Sportsbook promo code makes best option for MLB, NFL Preseason

August is starting to heat up and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is here at the perfect time. There are tons of Wednesday MLB games to choose from and the first week of the NFL preseason starts on Thursday. In other words, there are plenty of options out there for new bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the key to unlocking a $1,500 risk-free bet for any game this week. New players who sign up with this offer will have two chances to win big. Additionally, there are dozens of daily odds boosts available to new and existing users alike.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted names in the industry and massive new-user promos like this are a big reason why. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this $1,500 risk-free bet, including the process for signing up.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to grab this $1,500 risk-free bet for MLB, NFL preseason, Premier League, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA, and more this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Rolls Out $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are fairly common at sportsbooks all across the country. The difference here is that this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is raising the stakes with a $1,500 offer. For what it’s worth, most other sportsbooks offer risk-free bets ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Any initial losses on that first wager will be completely backed up in site credit. For example, someone who places a $1,500 wager on Wednesday and loses will receive a $1,500 free bet that can be used on MLB, NFL preseason, Premier League action, and any other sports listed on Caesars Sportsbook.

Claiming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Remember, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is only available to new players and first-time depositors. Roll into this week’s action with the largest risk-free bet on the market by following this breakdown below:

Click here to start the registration process from a computer or mobile device.

to start the registration process from a computer or mobile device. Input promo code AMNY15 to lock in this offer.

Create an account by providing basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.

If signing up via mobile device, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,500 risk-free wager on any available market this week.

NFL Preseason is Here

While we know that the preseason can’t compare to regular season action, it’s still nice to see football back. The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting and even though the preseason isn’t the best product, it’s still football. Things kicked off with the Hall of Fame Game, but the rest of the league is getting started between Thursday and Sunday.

Betting on preseason action is tough. It’s not always clear how long starters will play for, if at all. However, this Caesars promo provides a risk-free bet that can make it a little easier to get in on the fun.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to grab this $1,500 risk-free bet for MLB, NFL preseason, Premier League, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA, and more this week.