Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Best bonuses for UFC 291, MLB, boxing this weekend

Go big on UFC, MLB, or any other game this weekend with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. Bettors will have access to short-term and long-term membership perks with this new promo. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is the easiest way to unlock this trio of bonuses. New bettors can get a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

There are unlimited options for bettors this weekend. In between tons of MLB games, bettors can go all in on boxing, UFC 291, Women’s World Cup, WNBA, and a variety of other options.

Caesars Sportsbook is the best of the best when it comes to new user promos. This new offer is one of the top options on the market for new players. This creative offer will set new bettors up with tons of bonuses.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to start with a $1,250 first bet for any game this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $1,250 First Bet

It won’t take long for bettors to sign up and start winning. New players will have access to multiple options this weekend with the “Full Caesar” promotion. This creative promo comes with a trio of bonuses.

New bettors can start with a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Think of this offer as a second chance.

In addition to the $1,250 first bet, new players will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and more.

How to Claim This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here , pick the state you are located in, and make sure to apply promo code AMNYFULL.

, pick the state you are located in, and make sure to apply promo code AMNYFULL. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first on any game in any sport tonight. Any losses will be covered by this offer.

Receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use on long-term membership perks.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

There are a number of options available for new players this weekend. Take advantage of the odds boosts available in the Caesars Sportsbook app. There are multiple opportunities for UFC 291. Let’s take a look at a few of the options available:

Miranda Maverick Win By Submission vs Priscila Cachoeira: +225

Tony Ferguson Win By Decision/Technical Decision vs Bobby Green: +625

Jan Blachowicz Win By Submission vs Alex Pereira: +575

Justin Gaethje Win By KO/TKO/DQ vs Dustin Poirier: +250

Mathew Semelsberger Win By Decision vs Uros Medic: +350

