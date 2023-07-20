Caesars Sportsbook promo code: MLB, World Cup $1,250 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers can register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a two-part offer. It starts with a big wager that can be used on an MLB, the Open Championship, or the Women’s World Cup.

Place a bet up to $1,250. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

First, you can choose any matchup or sport for your big wager. There are many MLB matchups to choose from, such as the first game of a weekend series between the Orioles and Rays. You can also find odds for the Open Championship. There will be updated odds after the first round is over on Thursday. Regardless of the outcome of your bet, you will receive the boost for Caesars Rewards.

Wager Up to $1,250 on MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The Rays begin a four-game series with the Orioles on Thursday. These teams are tied for the lead in the AL East. It will be Kyle Gibson vs. Tyler Glasnow to begin the series. Your first bet can be on the moneyline, a strikeout prop, or on a player to hit a home run. Other matchups on Thursday include the Cardinals vs. Cubs and Astros vs. Athletics.

Jordan Spieth is among the golfers who had a solid first round in the British Open. Customers can find live odds for the major on the Caesars app. Also, Team USA will play their first game in the Women’s World Cup on Friday against Vietnam. Check the promotions page for additional sports betting bonuses to use after the welcome offer. New York bettors have access to a 25% profit boost to use on the Women’s World Cup.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Guide to Sign Up with AMNYFULL

It doesn’t take long to sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Take these steps to start with the two-part offer.

Click here to register with AMNYFULL. You will be asked to provide basic info to confirm your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Use a banking method to make a deposit. Place a wager up to $1,250.

If you lose this bet, Caesars will send you a bonus bet refund. The boost for Caesars Rewards will be applied to your account regardless of the outcome. The Tier Credits will help improve your status, and you can build up your Reward Credits to redeem prizes.

Odds Boosts Available on the Caesars App

There are new odds boosts every day on the Caesars app. Here are some of the options available for MLB games on Thursday.

Orioles, Cardinals, and Astros each score over 2.5 total runs (+190)

No run scored in the 1 st inning of Orioles vs. Rays, Cardinals vs. Cubs, and Astros vs. Athletics (+525)

inning of Orioles vs. Rays, Cardinals vs. Cubs, and Astros vs. Athletics (+525) Anthony Santander, Patrick Wisdom, and Kyle Tucker each hit a HR (+8000)

Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe each hit a HR (+4000)

Yandy Diaz, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jeremy Pena each record a hit (+160)

New users can place a wager up to $1,250 and get a head start for Caesars Rewards.

