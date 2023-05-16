Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 bonus scores $1,250 bet offer

Caesars is welcoming new users onboard today by gifting them their famed triple bonus registration promotion. A Caesars Sportsbook promo code starts registrants out with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars that unlocks two other bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

The additional bonuses are 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, which help pad your newly created account. You can secure this impressive welcome package by registering with Caesars Sportsbooks promo code AMNYFULL through any of our links.

The Tier Credits and Reward Credits populate in your new account after placing your first bet on Caesars. They are certainly welcome added bonuses, given that the first bet on Caesars could stand alone as an elite offer. The Tier Credits are what help patrons progress from one player status to the next. Each new tier you earn comes with its own set of increasingly enhanced gameplay perks. The Reward Credits center around entertainment type bonuses. You can redeem your credits for things like hotel stays and restaurant vouchers, for example.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to collect a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and other bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates Three Bonuses

For anyone that has yet to join Caesars, this may be the best opportunity all year long. The industry leaders are welcoming all new users aboard with three different bonuses. The first of these would certainly be one of the best bonuses anywhere, even if offered on its own. However, in this case, it comes with two more bonuses, which we described earlier. Those 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits flood your account when you place your first bet. It’s that initial wager that is the main attraction for this registration promotion. When you sign-up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, you receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

That first bet is subsequently valid using any type of wager in any sports market Caesars offers. That, of course, includes tonight’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and Nuggets. You can make the bet for any amount starting at $10. Subsequently, Caesars pays a winning pick in cash form like any other winner. Consequently, you will have the ability to withdraw those winnings or wager them further anywhere in the app. Conversely, if your first bet loses, the sportsbook reimburses your account up to $1,250. That refund shows up as a bonus bet that you can then use to wager again. In other words, you get a second opportunity to bet those original funds without risking an additional dollar.

Straightforward Process Utilizes Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Not only did Caesars release this timely three-pronged welcome package, but the sportsbooks made it easy to secure, too. In fact, we put together a simple four-step walkthrough that helps you register and claim your bonuses in minutes:

Above all, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL where required.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL where required. Secondly, register your first-time Caesars account by inputting some standard sign-up data. For instance, you will provide info such as name, address, date of birth, and email.

Subsequently, deposit at least $10 into your account, but enough to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Lastly, lock in your first bet, which Caesars reimburses fully up to $1,250 with a bonus bet if it loses.

This offer exists in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Critical ATS Trends for Lakers-Nuggets Game 1

The Lakers closed out the Warriors in six games, closing the series out with a 122-101 home win on Friday. The Nuggets made equally short work of the Suns, winning Game 6 125-100 in Phoenix on Thursday. Now, these two well-rested teams will start their own series tonight at 8:30p ET in Denver.

Before this Western Conference Finals series gets underway tonight, you can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to secure a protected first wager. While any initial bet is valid with this promotion, the game’s spread will get a lot of attention. The Nuggets are currently 6-point favorites at Caesar Sportsbook with the total set at 222.5. We included some relevant ATS trends for Game 1 below:

Los Angeles has covered four straight games after 3+ days off.

The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games at teams with above .600 home records.

Denver has covered four straight games following a SU win by 11+ points.

The Nuggets have covered six of their last seven home games against teams with losing road records.

The Lakers have only covered one of their last seven games in Denver.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to collect a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and other bonuses.