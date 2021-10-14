Caesars Sportsbook promo includes $5,000 risk-free first bet for TNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick-off a stacked Week 6 slate of NFL action on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, and an excellent Caesars Sportsbook promo for tonight awaits new users. In addition to the biggest new user promo in the business, all players can get in on the TNF action with plenty of promos and odds boosts available from this legal online sportsbook.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is the largest new user offer in the business, providing a $5,000 risk-free first bet. Additionally, all users can get in on promos and odds boosts catered to this Thursday Night Football game.

The Philadelphia Eagles entered this season with the hope to compete for the NFC East crown. Through five games, the Eagles are 2-3, which is tied for second in the division with the Washington Football Team. They need to start racking up wins to narrow the gap with the Dallas Cowboys. The visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, have started their season 4-1. The Bucs currently sit atop the NFC South and appear to be a threat to go back-to-back.

Click on your state in the list above to download the Caesars Sportsbook app and get a $5,000 risk-free first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook promo $5,000 risk-free bet

Bettors interested in placing a massive first bet on Thursday Night Football are in luck, as Caesars Sportsbook offers by far the largest risk-free first bet promo for new users in the industry. New users who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account can get a massive $5,000 risk-free bet. The $5,000 cap on this new user promo blows past those of the competition, which typically fall in the $500-$1,000 range.

This risk-free bet acts as insurance on a player’s first real-money bet, backing the bet up to $5,000 in site credit. For example, if a bettor signs up and wagers $2,200 on the Eagles to win but the Bucs are victorious, Caesars Sportsbook will refund the user’s account with $2,200 in site credit.

Thursday Night Football promo and odds boosts

There are plenty of odds boosts available ahead of Thursday Night Football, as well as a risk-free same game Caesars Sportsbook promo.

Odds boosts for TNF

There are a multitude of odds boosts available for Eagles-Bucs, including:

Tom Brady Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns & Over 299.5 Passing Yards (+200)

Mike Evans & Chris Godwin Each Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (+300)

DeVonta Smith To Score A Touchdown & Eagles Win (+600)

Miles Sanders & Leonard Fournette Each Score a TD (+600)

Jalen Hurts First TD Scorer & Over 45.5 Rushing Yards (+1900)

Caesars Sportsbook is also offering a Super Boost on Tom Brady Over 229.5 Passing Yards & Over 1.5 TD & Bucs Win (+100).

TNF risk-free same game parlay

The recent introduction of NFL same game parlays has been a big hit with Caesars Sportsbook users. Now users can take advantage of a $25 risk-free same game parlay promo for Thursday Night Football. Players who build 3+ leg same game parlay with odds of at least +300 can get up to $25 back if the bet loses.

How to register for this Caesars Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up can get this Caesars Sportsbook promo and get in on the action with a $5,000 risk-free first bet and a number of Thursday Night Football promos and odds boosts.

Click on the state that corresponds with the one you plan on betting from in the list above or below to get the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Finish the registration process.

Make a first deposit using one of the safe funding methods.

Place your first real-money wager on the game of your choice.

If your first bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will refund your account up to $5,000 in site credit.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and get a $5,000 risk-free first bet when you click on your state in the list below.