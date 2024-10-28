Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning for game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has been dealing with a finger blister on his pitching hand, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post shortly before the start of Game 3 of the 2024 World Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The veteran southpaw was tagged for four runs on three home runs — including back-to-back round-trippers by Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman in the third inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Game 2 win, giving the NL West side a commanding 2-0 lead at the time.

It is uncertain if this impacts his status for Game 6, which is his next scheduled start should things get that far. The Yankees enter Monday night just two losses away from their season-ending without that elusive 28th championship.

The 31-year-old lefty has been inconsistent this postseason, which has mirrored his first two years in the Bronx. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings of work in the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals before bouncing back in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.

In two starts, he posted a 2.53 ERA (three runs in 10.2 innings pitched) on eight hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk.

Should New York extend the series to six games and Rodon is unable to shake the issue, both Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman are being carried on the World Series rosters as relievers and could potentially be slotted in to make a spot start.

