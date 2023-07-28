Dalvin Cook to Jets? ‘Chances are pretty high’ according to 4x Pro Bowler

FILE – Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, on Dec. 11, 2022. The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with the star running back for salary cap savings after his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook has been informed he will be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

All aboard the Dalvin Cook to the New York Jets hype train!

New York is preparing to host the four-time Pro Bowl running back for a visit, but before doing so, Cook stopped by Good Morning Football to discuss the chances he ends up with Gang Green.

“They’re pretty high. I want to be a part of something special. The possibility is high of getting things done,” Cook said on the Emmy-Award-winning show. “The Jets are right at the top of the list so let’s go check the box.”

His comments are the latest example of growing interest between the Jets and the former Minnesota Viking. In five seasons with the Vikings Cook has totaled just under 6,000 yards rushing in six seasons. In the last four, he totaled over 1,000 yards and still just has under 1,300 carries in his career: a very manageable number for a player about to turn 28 in August. He was released by the team after refusing to take a pay cut and trade discussions stalled.

New York has been gradually allowing their second-year running back Breece Hall to slowly make his way back from the ACL injury he suffered during the 2022-23 season. A potential Hall-Cook duo in the backfield might be too strong an opportunity for the Jets to pass up.

Of course, the Jets aren’t the only team interested in Cook’s services.

New England and Miami are two other teams that have inquired about setting up a visit for the running back, with a visit between Cook and the Patriots expected to be scheduled after he visits Florham Park this weekend.

The ball, though, is firmly in the Jets court. With Aaron Rodgers taking a historic $35 million pay cut to stay with the team past the 2023 season, the organization has plenty of cap space to get an agreement done with the running back while he’s in the building over the weekend.

Can New York get a deal done in the next few days? Only time will tell on that end. It’s clear though that the excitement the organization has created this offseason might reach a fever pitch within the next 72 hours.

All aboard!

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com.