Daniel Jones OUT for Giants’ Week 6 clash vs. Bills with neck injury

Posted on
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8). (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not suit up for his team’s Week 6 trip to Buffalo on Sunday night against the Bills, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Friday. 

Jones suffered a neck injury during the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins when he was hit from behind by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, forcing him out of the game early in the fourth quarter.

The 2023 season continues to worsen for the 26-year-old, who threw for 884 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who finished the 31-16 loss that dropped the Giants to 1-4 on the season, will start against Buffalo. It will be his first start since 2021 when he was with the Houston Texans. 

The Giants have been hampered by injuries throughout their nightmare start to the year. All-Pro offensive lineman Andrew Thomas has missed each of the last four games with a hamstring issue while star running back Saquon Barkley has missed the previous three games with an ankle injury. Barkley will be re-evaluated later on Friday to see if he can play on Sunday, which would be a much-needed boost for an inept offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3.

For more on the Giants and Daniel Jones, visit AMNY.com

