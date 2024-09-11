Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) catches the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton did not practice on Wednesday as he was in concussion protocol, head coach Brian Daboll revealed.

The 27-year-old did participate in warm-ups, which is a promising sign in terms of his chances of playing on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

“I think concussions are different for every player. I think every guy is different,” Daboll said. “There’s been progress, but again, I don’t think you mess around with those type of things. He won’t do anything today. Each day they come in, they get tested, they go through things. I’m sure if he passes protocol and all that stuff, then he’ll be ready to go, but those head injuries are tricky injuries. I don’t want to take those lightly.”

Slayton served as the Giants’ bona fide No. 3 wide receiver behind Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson during their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He caught three of four targets for 26 yards while appearing in 72% of his team’s offensive snaps.

He has long been a favorite of quarterback Daniel Jones, as the two have worked together in each of the quarterback’s first six years in the NFL. Slayton’s 171 receptions on 302 targets for 2,461 yards and 11 touchdowns is the most of any wide receiver who has played with Jones.

If he cannot go, Jalin Hyatt would be elevated to the No. 3 receiver role after being a non-factor in Week 1.

The second-year pass catcher out of Tennessee appeared in only 16 offensive snaps (23%) and was targeted one time.

“He’s our third/fourth receiver,” Daboll said “So, you play with Nabers, and Wan’Dale is in the slot. And Slayton played the majority of the snaps ahead of Hyatt. We have certain plays and roles for Jalin. And that could change week to week, but [in Week 1] that’s what it was.

” I feel good about him.”

