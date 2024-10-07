Davante Adams trade rumors: Jets in on star WR, trade could happen shortly

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) and linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Davante Adams is nearing full health from a hamstring injury, and a trade appears to be imminent. Will it be to the New York Jets?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ star wide receiver wants out of town after expressing frustration about his role with the team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, the Jets are still “for sure in,” on the Adams sweepstakes, though the New Orleans Saints appear to be the “most aggressive in terms of talking to the Raiders.”

But the Jets are one of the favorites of this race. After Adams reportedly requested the trade on Tuesday, he also told the Raiders that Gang Green was his preferred destination — though it was not necessarily a demand.

The main reason Adams would consider the Jets is because he could potentially reunite with Aaron Rodgers; his quarterback with the Green Bay Packers for eight seasons from 2014-2021.

Adams made the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons from 2017-2021, posting 1,300 or more receiving yards thrice during that stretch. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020 with 18 and hauled in a career-best 123 receptions for 1,553 yards the following campaign.

Rodgers has been recruiting while toeing the line of tampering for months now — as early as July.

At a celebrity golf outing, he said, “I love Davante Adams; I can’t wait to play with him… again.”

On Friday, he was asked about the prospect of reuniting with his old Packers teammate.

“I don’t know how much I can say about it because of tampering, but I still have a close friendship with him,” Rodgers said. “We spent time in the offseason together. He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Adams would certainly provide a boost for a stale Jets offense, which was held to just 17 points on Sunday in London against the Minnesota Vikings, in which Rodgers threw three interceptions.

New York was also held to nine points in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

A small silver lining from Sunday’s loss to Minnesota was that Rodgers hooked up with No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown after connecting just 19 times across the first four games of the season.

But his No. 2 man, Allen Lazard, has been inconsistent; as has veteran receiver Mike Williams.

Adams would completely change the dimension of the Jets’ passing game and create one of the more imposing duos in the league alongside Wilson, but there are a few things general manager Joe Douglas would have to consider before pulling the trigger on a deal.

The Raiders want at least a second-round draft pick, while the Jets would have to take on his hefty contract. Adams is signed through 2026 and will make $36.5 million next season.

For more on Davante Adams and the Jets, visit AMNY.com