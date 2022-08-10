DraftKings Kansas: how to get the early registration bonus

DraftKings Kansas has begun its efforts to establish significant market share in the soon-to-launch state betting market. As it has in previous states, the company will look to win a competitive race out of the gates against some other notable brands, and in an effort to ensure early success, it has launched a pre-registration window that will incentive new users looking to get into the fold ahead of launch. In short, the app wants to book as many prospective customers as possible, so it has added extra incentive to ensure a strong start.

DRAFTKINGS KANSAS! PRE-REGISTRATION NOW LIVE! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KANSAS $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION! REGISTER NOW!

The DraftKings Kansas pre-registration efforts will bring any eligible resident in the state the ability to sign up for the betting program ahead of the official rollout.

For doing so, the company is giving all prospective customers a $100 head start to use when betting goes live. Additionally, such players will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance at a $100,000 free bet.

Certainly, the six-figure free bet will a long shot, but to begin the experience with an added $100 that comes in addition to whatever new player offers the app will have at launch means that getting into the fold early will translate to maximum incentive.

New players can secure the pre-registration bonus for DraftKings Kansas by clicking right here.

DraftKings Kansas App Looks to Win Early

The approach of DraftKings Kansas is not all that unique. In recently-launched markets such as New York, Illinois, and Louisiana, the app also offered a pre-registration window, though the length of such a run up varied between the two markets. While some competitors will often wave the ability to later claim a standard new user sign up promo once a pre-registration bonus has been obtained, that is not the case here. This one will come in addition to the expected specials available as the switch gets flipped.

In terms of what bettors can expect when that does happen, which is rumored to be in the coming weeks or months, the most likely outcome is that the special will be centered around the National Football League. Industry experts currently estimate the arrival of KS sports betting to come some time between late September and early November, though, as we’ve seen in other markets, such timelines are subject to change. Either way, it would be a flat-out stunner should the state not begin taking wagers before the back end of this projection.

How to Register for DraftKings Kansas

Generally speaking, the process for signing up and making a deposit into a new sportsbook account is relatively straight forward and direct. That figures to be the case here with DraftKings Kansas. Notably, players can not yet make a real-money deposit, as the pre-registration window only permits a general sign up. That said, players can follow these steps to ensure they have applied themselves for the maximum allotment of incentive:

Register by clicking here .

. This will drive players to a special landing page. Click the button on that page to reach the registration field.

Supply some general information.

When the app goes live, return, make a deposit and begin betting.

A Potential Game-Changer

As noted above, DraftKings Kansas app will also supply the opportunity to enter for a six-figure ($100,000) free bet. While the $100 head start pre-registration goes to all participants, this one will have more of a lottery feel to it.

New players can secure the pre-registration bonus for DraftKings Kansas by clicking right here.