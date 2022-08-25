DraftKings Kansas will close its pre-registration window soon, get $100 bonus now

DraftKings Kansas has a pre-registration offer for Kansas sports bettors that will expire Aug. 31. This offer provides users who pre-register for an account with a $100 bonus. Once the month ends, so will the opportunity to get this offer given that the state expects to formally launch betting operations on Sept. 1.

New users who sign up for an account with DraftKings Kansas today will get a $100 pre-registration bonus. When DraftKings Kansas makes it official launch, users who pre-registered will receive it and be able to grab an additional NFL deal. Activate the offer clicking on any of the links on this page.

Essentially, DraftKings and some of the company’s rival apps are providing the opportunity to jump into the excitement early with some extra incentive. Best of all, there’s no upfront commitment needed to get started and it will also maximize the value opportunity when things come live. Once you pre-register, you will have done all that is required to lock in $100 in free bets. This bonus gives you $100 to bet on the sports, leagues or games of your choice. Furthermore, users can use this bonus as soon as the site launches.

DraftKings Kansas Pre-Registration Lands $100 Bonus

This is an offer that Kansas sports bettors can’t overlook. This provides you with $100 for simply pre-registering. There’s no catches or other additional hoops to jump through. The only potential roadblock is time. A

s long as you pre-register before August ends, then this bonus will be yours to use when the site launches. The bonus will be paid in free bets, which means users have $100 to bet before the need to place a bet backed by a deposit. In other words, these bets are risk-free. For example, a $25 free bet that wins payouts out exactly like a $25 bet backed with cash does. On the flip side, a $25 free bet that loses does not actually cost you $25. If you like upside and free bets, this offer is perfect you.

How to Get Started with DraftKings Kansas

New users can follow the steps below to get started. The process only take a few minutes. Here is what you need to do:

to activate the pre-registration process. Provide some basic information to pre-register an account.

When DraftKings Kansas launches, you will receive your $100 bonus.

This offer can be used on key NFL Week 1 matchups, huge college football Week 1 showdowns throughout Labor Day Weekend, MLB games, and more.

Download the DraftKings App

Users can bet on their favorite sport with the DraftKings app, which can be downloaded from the Apple or Android app store.

With the app, the betting process is an absolute breeze. Customization is king with the app, as you can place everything from a straight bet to your own uniquely built parlays with ease. There’s also lot of other offers you can access through the app. In terms of additional offers, the app is the best way to stay current with the latest promos. Instant bonuses, boosted odds and free bets are just some of the things user will be able to benefit from.

