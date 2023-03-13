DraftKings March Madness promo code: Bet $5, win $200 bonus bets on NCAA Tournament

New customers can unlock the best DraftKings March Madness promo code offer by creating an account through our links. You can apply an odds boost to the game of your choice.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The DraftKings March Madness promo code gives new users a 30-1 odds boost to use for any college basketball matchup. Win your first $5 moneyline wager for $150 in bonus bets.

The odds don’t matter for this welcome bonus, so you can place your moneyline wager on a huge first-round favorite. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday night following the final conference tournament games. DraftKings will have more bonuses and free contests for March Madness, as well as bonus for the NBA and NHL.

Click here to activate the DraftKings March Madness promo code for a 30-1 odds boost. Win a $5 moneyline wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings March Madness Promo Code Unlocks a 30-1 Odds Boost

There are going to be some big favorites in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, making this a great time to use this welcome bonus. Houston is the favorite to win the title, followed by Alabama, Kansas, Purdue, and UCLA.

As you watch the games, DraftKings will have live odds that will change based on the action. This gives customers a great chance to hedge pregame wagers. You can link up with your friends using DraftKings Social to see which teams they are betting on. Check out the How to Bet guide to learn about all of the different ways you can wager.

How to Activate the Best DraftKings March Madness Promo Code

It doesn’t take long to create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook. It is a safe and legal betting option in many US states. During registration, you will be asked to enter basic details to confirm your age and identity. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Follow our guide to use the best welcome bonus for college basketball.

Click here to activate the DraftKings March Madness promo code and register. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5 or more with an available banking method, such as online banking, PayPal, or a debit card. Place a $5 moneyline wager on any college basketball game. If you win this bet, DraftKings will give you $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings is now live in Massachusetts. New customers in the Bay State can click here to claim $200 in bonus bets after a $5 wager.

Free Chance at $100,00 in Prizes

DraftKings is offering customers a free-to-play game for March Madness. Compete in the Pepsi Zero Right Bracket Challenge for your chance at $100,000 in prizes.

Free contests can be found for other sports, and your prizes will be based on your status in Dynasty Rewards. You can gain Crowns for this loyalty program by making wagers and accomplishing missions on the DraftKings app. Crowns can be redeemed for bonus bets, merchandise, and discounts for traveling.

Click here to activate the DraftKings March Madness promo code to use a 30-1 odds boost for a college basketball game. Win a $5 moneyline bet to gain $150 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.