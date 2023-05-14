DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $150 bonus bets for 76ers-Celtics Game 7 tilt

DraftKings Sportsbook has found a way to somehow amplify the excitement of today’s Sixers-Celtics Game 7. A DraftKings Massachusetts promo code can connect residents with a batch of bonus bets before Philadelphia and Boston tip off.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet, win $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma. CLAIM NOW

$150 BONUS BETS!

SIGN UP OFFER CLAIM OFFER

The links on this page each engage that DraftKings Massachusetts promo code automatically for the new user. Consequently, when any $5+ initial wager settles, registrants instantly receive $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets.

The matchup between Philadelphia and Boston has the potential to be memorable. Sixers fans still remember, with horror, the fateful Game 7 shot by Kawhi Leonard. Boston is a strong home favorite today, but Philly has already proven it can win at TD Arena. However, this promotion doesn’t require new users to have a clue who will win. Their qualifying wager and bonus bets are valid on any aspect of the game, opening a variety of doors. As a matter of fact, registrants don’t even have to deploy their bonus bets on Game 7. Any upcoming games or matches in any sports DraftKings carries are valid choices.

Click here to directly apply our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code unlocking $150 in bonus bets ahead of Phi-Bos Game 7.

Secure Guaranteed $150 Bonus Via DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

Much of Massachusetts is abuzz for today’s Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers. After all, Boston fought off elimination in Game 6, earning the right to host this series finale at TD Arena. Select sportsbooks are trying to help MA residents make the most of the game via elite registration promotions. For example, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering all sign-ups $150 worth of bonus bets just for placing any $5+ first wager. This page’s links will automatically install the necessary DraftKings Massachusetts promo code for you, activating the offer.

When registrants’ initial $5+ first wager settles, DraftKings instantly loads their account with $150 worth of bonus bets. It doesn’t even matter if that qualifying bet wins or not. Although, if your first pick does win, you’ll receive the payout from it on top of your $150 bonus. That $150 populates in your account as six $25 bonus bets. Those wagers have zero limitations with regards to sports market or wager type. In other words, you can start making any bets you want in any sport right away. Any money you make with those bonus bets is yours to keep or reinvest, as you wish.

Straightforward Process Engages DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code

You might assume that the sign-up process to collect a guaranteed bonus like this page’s would automatically be a hassle. However, to the contrary, DraftKings actually found a way to make it both quick and painless. To clarify just how easy it is, we put together a simple walkthrough explaining the process below. Just follow along with these steps and you’ll be in-line for $150 in bonus bets in minutes:

At first, start by clicking here or another of this page’s links to automatically apply our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code.

or another of this page’s links to automatically apply our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code. Subsequently, sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through a normal registration process. In other words, this is where you will enter your name, address, birthdate, and more.

Third of all, complete a successful initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account.

Finally, make any $5+ first wager you wish. After it settles, six $25 bonus bets will instantly populate in your account.

This page’s links and promo code will activate the same bonus offer for residents of 18 other states, as well. Additional states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Attractive Player Prop Options for Phi-Bos Game 7

All eyes will be on the NBA’s lone conference semifinals Game 7 on Sunday. The 76ers will face the Celtics at TD Arena in Boston at 3:30p ET. Boston was able to force this series finale on its home court by winning Game 6 on the road. Now, it’s a winner-take-all situation for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami.

Our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code lets new users make first wagers and bonus bets on any aspect of this Game 7. In other words, registrants can dive into any corner of the Phi-Bos Game 7 market they wish. For example, any of the many player props that DraftKings Sportsbook offers are valid options. Here are some of our favorite player props in this game:

Jayson Tatum Over 29.5 Points (-115).

Robert Williams Over 7.5 Rebounds (-120).

James Harden Over 8.5 Assists (-130).

PJ Tucker Under 0.5 Made Threes (+170).

Derrick White Over 0.5 Steals (+130).

Click here to directly apply our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code unlocking $150 in bonus bets ahead of Phi-Bos Game 7.