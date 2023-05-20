DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $150 bonus bets for NBA Playoffs, Haney-Loma

Massachusetts residents can set themselves up with a sizable batch of bonus bets today thanks to DraftKings’ latest registration promotion. A DraftKings Massachusetts promo code activates a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus offer that is an absolute no-brainer to collect.

You can automatically engage that DraftKings Massachusetts promo code by clicking any link on this page to register. After that, any $5+ initial wager unlocks $150 in bonus bets, regardless of that first bet’s outcome.

This promotion positions those from the Bay State nicely for the exciting sports action on-tap this weekend. By joining today, you’ll have those guaranteed bonus bets in your possession in time for tonight’s Nuggets-Lakers Game 3. You’ll also have the ability to save some bonus bets for tomorrow’s Celtics-Heat Game 3. There are no restrictions regarding sports markets or wager types, so whatever catches your eye works.

Click here to directly engage the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code promising $150 in bonus bets for any $5+ first wager.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

With two critical NBA playoff games on-tap this weekend, it’s the perfect time for a can’t-miss registration promotion from DraftKings. This impressive offer is unlocked by an exclusive DraftKings Massachusetts promo code. The must-have promotion welcomes new users aboard with a guaranteed bank of bonus bets. By registering through one of this page’s links and placing any $5+ first wager, registrants automatically earn this reward.

As soon as your $5+ initial wager settles, DraftKings thanks you with $150 worth of bonus bets. The result of that qualifying bet doesn’t affect whether or not you collect that $150 bonus. You get the $150 worth of bonus bets regardless of its result, in fact. However, if that first pick does win, you receive that payout on top of the bonus money. The $150 shows up in your account as six $25 bonus bets. Those wagers have no restrictions regarding sports market or bet type. In other words, you can use them to create any bets you want. This is a great way to test those NBA conference finals theories you’ve been working on. All profits earned from your bonus bets fall under your control straightaway. To clarify, you will immediately have the option to withdraw those funds or reinvest them anywhere in the app.

Engage DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code in Four Steps

In an effort to bring in as many Massachusetts residents as possible under the DraftKings umbrella, this promotion is user-friendly. To clarify, DraftKings Sportsbook set this offer up so that you could claim your bonus bets in just minutes. We put together a quick guide, four steps long, below that will help you navigate the simple process:

Firstly, start by clicking here or one of our other links on this page. Doing so ensures that the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code you need gets locked in automatically.

or one of our other links on this page. Doing so ensures that the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code you need gets locked in automatically. Secondly, register your first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by inputting all required data fields. For example, you will supply your name, address, email, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, make a minimal first deposit of $5 using any secure method available.

Lastly, place any $5 or greater initial wager you wish. As a result, when that wager settles, DraftKings will unlock six $25 bonus bets.

Important: This page’s links will actually help anyone in a DraftKings-active state claim this bonus offer. As such, you can share this with anyone who may be eligible and interested. Other participating states: WY, CO, WV, TN, VA, PA, OH, NY, NJ, MI, MD, LA, KS, IA, IL, IN, CT, AZ.

Most Likely First Field Goal Options for Den-LAL Game 3

This page’s DraftKings Massachusetts promo code sets registrants up to make any qualifying and bonus bets they want. There are no restrictions regarding sport or wager type. Therefore, this page’s bonus offer pairs perfectly with tonight’s Nuggets-Lakers Game 3. To clarify, DraftKings Sportsbook’s NBA Playoffs market has countless wagering choices.

One part of tonight’s game that will certainly receive some attention from bettors’ is the First Field Goal prop. Wily sign-ups have been using this prop as a creative way to place their qualifying bet. After all, the bet settles right after the game’s first points are scored. As such, that makes it the fastest way to claim your bonus bets when betting on tonight’s matchup. Here are the five players that DraftKings has set as most likely to score Game 3’s first points:

Nikola Jokic (Den) +400.

Anthony Davis (LAL) +450.

LeBron James (LAL) +550.

Jamal Murray (Den) +600.

D’Angelo Russell (LAL) +700.

