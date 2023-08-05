DraftKings MLB promo: Bet $5, get $150 bonus on Saturday baseball action

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings MLB promo will give bettors a chance to win big on baseball this weekend. As we get deeper into August, we get deeper into MLB’s postseason race. Click here to sign up for this offer.

Claim this DraftKings MLB promo to claim a 30-1 guaranteed bonus. New bettors can sign up and place a $5 wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Although we still have about two months left to play this season, this is a huge weekend for teams in the postseason hunt. The Yankees and Astros are locking horns in a pivotal series. Not to mention, the Blue Jays and Red Sox are battling it out as well. DraftKings Sportsbook provides plenty of different ways to bet on MLB, but it all starts with this new promo.

DraftKings MLB Promo Triggers $150 Instant Bonus

MLB bettors are in luck when it comes to this DraftKings promo. We all know that betting on baseball can be unpredictable. Any team can win on any given day.

But as far as this new offer goes, bettors can win a no-brainer bonus. Sign up and place a $5 wager on any game. No matter what happens in the selected matchup, DraftKings Sportsbook will deliver $150 in bonuses.

In fact, bettors will receive these bonus bets instantly. That means players who take advantage of this offer will have six $25 bonus bets to use on other MLB games and other markets in the app.

How to Secure This DraftKings MLB Promo

New bettors can follow the detailed outline below to create an account and claim this $150 bonus:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.

Anyone with a compatible iOS or Android device can download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

This DraftKings promo is available in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

What Games to Bet on This Weekend

There is no shortage of options for bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend. We are looking at a full slate of MLB games including great matchups like Yankees-Astros, Blue Jays-Red Sox, Mariners-Angels, and Padres-Dodgers. Bettors can take advantage of other promos in the app as well. Score profit boosts for any game. Not to mention, there are tons of options when it comes to MLB same game parlays. Although parlays are never easy to win, they offer a low-risk, high-reward payout for bettors.

