DraftKings Monday Night Football promo delivers $350 in bonuses

Football fans can go all in with this DraftKings Monday Night Football promo. There are two games to choose from tonight — Steelers-Browns and Saints-Panthers. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this new promo.

Bettors who redeem this DraftKings Monday Night Football promo can bet $5 on either game to win. This will unlock $200 in instant bonuses and up to $150 in no-sweat bets.

It’s not every week that we get two Monday Night Football matchups. Bettors can go big on either game with this new promo. Divisional games always feel a little more important and we have two on tap for tonight.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is the best place to go for NFL bettors this season. Sign up and start winning with these bonuses now. This new promotion will provide bettors with a head start as NFL Week 2 winds down.

DraftKings Monday Night Football Promo Unlocks $350 in Bonuses

This DraftKings promo is the best way to bet on Monday Night Football. There is no need to worry about your first bet. Any $5 bet on the games tonight will trigger an instant $200 bonus. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

In addition to this $200 bonus, new users will get three $50 no-sweat bet tokens. Place a real money wager on either of the games and apply one token. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $50 back in bonuses.

This DraftKings promo will provide bettors with up to $350 in bonuses. Betting on the NFL can be difficult, but these bonuses will help tilt the odds in your favor.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Monday Night Football Promo

This DraftKings promo is available to new players in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY). Follow the step-by-step guide below to begin:

Activate this offer by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

. Create a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bet $5 on either Monday Night Football game to win $200 in bonuses and $150 in no-sweat bets.

Monday Night Football Doubleheader

NFL Week 2 is coming to a close, but there are still two more games to go. Bettors can go all in on these Monday Night Football matchups with DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet big on Saints-Panthers or Browns-Steelers. New users can claim a 50% profit boost for either game tonight. Check out the promos page in the app for this offer and tons of other great options this week. There are plenty of ways to win. Don’t miss out on the best sportsbook promos around.

