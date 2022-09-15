DraftKings NY: Bet $5, $200 NFL Week 2 bonus

Kick off Week 2 with a DraftKings NY promo that guarantees a 40-to-1 payout for first-time customers located in New York and other states where the app is live.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New users who register an account today will qualify for this DraftKings NY offer. Bet $5 on any Week 2 contest and receive an instant $200 bonus, win or lose.

The second week of NFL action starts with an epic divisional matchup between the Chargers and the Chiefs. Among Sunday’s schedule, the Jets travel to Cleveland to play the Browns, while the Giants host the Panthers in their home opener. Week 2 finishes with a pair of Monday night thrillers, including Titans-Bills in Buffalo.

Lock in this DraftKings NY deal here and flip a $5 NFL wager into $200 in free bets.

DraftKings NY promises instant $200 payout

Rather than leaving a bonus up to chance, DraftKings Sportsbook wants every new customer to win their first wager.

First, it’s important to register an account through the links on this page. After making your first cash deposit, place $5+ on any NFL betting market. That could mean a Giants moneyline bet, a wager on the Jets against the spread, or even the Bills’ point total. From there, DraftKings will credit you with $200 in free bets.

That’s all there is to it. Place the $5 football wager and receive your $200 bonus. And because DK pays you immediately, you are still eligible to win cash from your initial bet.

Even if you lose your $5+ bet, DK’s welcome offer is an assured 40-to-1 payout for all new customers. Best of all, your free bets can be applied to any available betting market and any sport, not just the NFL.

Activating DraftKings NY

DraftKings has this offer set to expire in a matter of days, so lock in this promo before it’s too late. Here’s what you must do to ensure a full $200 bonus ahead of Week 2:

Click here to get started. No promo code is required with this offer.

to get started. No promo code is required with this offer. Fill out all required fields to complete registration.

Deposit at least $5 cash using an accepted banking method.

Place $5+ on NFL or college football, and DK will immediately send you $200 in free bets.

This is a DraftKings NY promo, so new customers in the Big Apple qualify. However, prospective bettors from eligible states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more can register for this welcome offer.

Week 2 promos

The NFL season is still young, so DraftKings is rolling many of its opening-week promotions into Week 2.

All customers can opt into Thursday’s “Up 7 Early Win” promo. Once you’ve accepted the offer and placed a moneyline bet on either the Chargers or Chiefs, you’ll immediately win your bet if your team goes up by seven points or more. This can also lead to a scenario where both moneylines can cash, depending on the game flow.

Each Sunday game will also have an “Up 10 Early Win” betting market. It’s the same concept as TNF’s promotion, except your team needs a 10-point lead instead of seven.

DraftKings is also pushing its new “Stepped Up” Same-Game Parlays. Place an SGP on each NFL game day and receive an additional profit boost (up to 100%) for each led added. The “Stepped Up” SGP for Thursday’s game will also return a free bet if it loses.

Click here to accept our DraftKings NY deal and bet $5 to get $200 for NFL Week 2.