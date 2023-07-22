DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 for instant $150 bonus during MLB, Open weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With tons of MLB action on deck and a thrilling Open Championship underway, our “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer gives new bettors 30-to-1 payouts after meager $5 wagers on either event.

Grab our exclusive “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer this weekend. First-time DraftKings customers who register through this post will earn an instant $150 in bonus bets after a $5+ wager on MLB, the Open Championship, or another betting market.

Brian Harman’s masterful Friday round makes him the new betting favorite for the Claret Jug. But other golfers like Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are in the running at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake. Prospective DraftKings users can bet on any Open prop or an upcoming MLB matchup like Dodgers-Rangers or Orioles-Rays to unlock the $150 bonus bet payout, regardless of how the original wager settles.

DraftKings Promo Code: $5 MLB, Open Bet Unlocks 30-to-1 Bonus Payout

This is a fantastic weekend for sports fans to join DraftKings, one of America’s top-rated online sportsbooks. For a limited time, new users can risk just $5 on any sport to claim $150 in bonus bets. Few sportsbooks require so little but offer so much in return.

Complete a brief registration through this post, then head to any betting market to place a wager. Most customers will target an MLB game or the Open Championship, but the offer still works for events like the FIFA Women’s World Cup and UFC. DraftKings will issue $150 immediately after placing your qualifying stake, so a futures bet on the next Open champ allows you to wager your new bonus bets on Saturday’s MLB and more.

Over at DraftKings Casino NJ, new players can score a separate welcome bonus and take advantage of tremendous gaming options and ever-evolving bonuses.

How to Activate DraftKings Promo Code

A new-customer offer like the “Bet $5, Get $150” won’t last for very long. Take a minute or two to review our instructions below, and enjoy the action-packed weekend with an instant $150 in bonus bets:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code offer. DraftKings doesn’t require a specific promo code when you use our links.

Enter your name, email address, and other information to complete registration.

Use any accepted banking method for your first cash deposit.

Head to a betting market like MLB or the Open Championship and bet at least $5.

Receive $150 in bonus bets shortly after placing your qualifying wager. DraftKings also rewards winning bettors with cash.

Boost Bets by 100%

It’s not enough for DraftKings to simply offer a bonus bet payout. The site also has several in-app promotions this weekend, most of which unlock a profit boost as high as 100%.

DraftKings has two high-reward MLB boosts today. The first is the standard “Stepped Up Same Game Parlay,” where a qualifying SGP activates a boost up to 100%. However, DK also has a single-use 100% profit boost available for any MLB bet on Saturday.

World Cup and UFC bettors are also in luck. DraftKings has separate “Stepped Up Parlay” deals for each sport that could double the odds and potential payouts. Meanwhile, Open Championship bettors get an 18% profit boost for any tournament bet.

