DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on MLB, get $150 bonus on Yankees-Astros, other games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use bonus bets for MLB games this weekend by activating the best DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can unlock this welcome offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook through our links. The promo code will be applied for you.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Claim the DraftKings promo code and make your first $5 bet on any MLB game. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Many teams are making a push for the postseason. The Yankees are still a few games behind in the AL Wild Card. They have a tough series against the Astros this weekend. It’s the perfect time to get in your future wagers for division winners, league winners, and the World Series. You will find more MLB bonuses available on DraftKings after using this welcome offer. There is also a great rewards program.

Register here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 wager on an MLB game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings promo code unlocks $150 for MLB this weekend

The Yankees will have Luis Severino on the mound for their matchup with the Astros on Friday night. They are the underdogs against Hunter Brown. Other games this weekend include the Royals vs. Phillies, Mets vs. Orioles, Mariners vs. Angels, and Dodgers vs. Padres.

There is a 50% profit boost available for any MLB wager on Friday. Be sure to opt-in on the promotions page after using this welcome bonus. Other bonuses can be earned through Dynasty Rewards. All of your wagers will go toward earning Crowns and Tier Credits for the loyalty program. In addition to unlocking perks, your level in the program will determine the prizes you can win in the free contests.

How to activate the DraftKings promo code

Take these simple steps to register with the best welcome bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can create an account in just a few minutes. You will be asked to provide basic details to verify your age and identity. Bettors must be in an eligible state and at least 21 years old.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code and sign up for an account. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5 or more into your account. Multiple banking methods are accepted, such as PayPal and online banking. Place a $5 wager on any MLB game.

No matter the outcome of your $5 wager, DraftKings will send you $150 in bonus bets that can be used throughout the weekend. These can be used for any sports. Other than baseball, you can bet on the UFC, PGA, and Women’s World Cup. There is a boost available for USA’s next game.

Use the DraftKings app to bet on Diaz vs. Paul

Jake Paul is the favorite against Nate Diaz on Saturday night. Diaz is coming over from MMA to face Paul in a boxing match. There are odds for the event on the DraftKings app. You can find options for each round, the method for victory, and live odds during the fight. Try connecting with your friends with DraftKings Social to see what bets they are making.

Click here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Wager $5 on any MLB game to gain $150 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.