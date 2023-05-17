DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on Heat-Celtics Game 1, score $150 bonus bets

NBA fans can turn the Heat-Celtics Game 1 into a must-watch event thanks to a DraftKings Sportsbook registration promotion. A DraftKings promo code thanks sign-ups with a bevy of unrestricted bonus bets in time for tonight’s series opener.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

You can click any link on this page to register and automatically engage that DraftKings promo code. After that, immediately after making any $5+ first bet, DraftKings Sportsbook welcomes you with $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets.

Miami and Boston will start their Eastern Conference Finals series tonight at 8:30p ET. The Celtics play host this evening, hoping the series ends with another trip to the Finals. The Heat look to call up the same magic that helped them reach the Finals in the Bubble. This page’s sign-ups can turn tonight’s Game 1 into a payday. After all, this page’s promotion makes it possible for registrants to bet on the game with house funds.

To implement the DraftKings promo code helping sign-ups secure $150 of unrestricted bonus bets for Mia-Bos Game 1, click here.

Use DraftKings Promo Code to Secure Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

The Eastern Conference Finals supplies its own intrigue, but the latest DraftKings Sportsbook registration promotion certainly heightens the series’ excitement. This bonus offer provides a can’t-miss opportunity, requiring just a sign-up and a $5 commitment, unlocking a guaranteed $150 bonus. To claim this unbeatable scenario ahead of tonight’s Heat-Celtics Game 1, click any link on this page. Doing so will simultaneously install an exclusive DraftKings promo code for you and start the registration process.

After creating your new DraftKings Sportsbook account, simply place any $5+ first wager. When that initial bet settles, the sportsbook releases $150 worth of bonus bets into your account. In fact, the result of that initial bet doesn’t matter, other than to provide you extra money if it wins. The $150 appears in your account as six $25 bonus bets. Subsequently, you can deploy those wagers using any bet types in any sports, including tonight’s Game 1. Any profits you earn become your own to keep or reinvest anywhere in the DraftKings app.

Straightforward Process Implements DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook made this promotion very simple for interest parties to acquire. As a matter of fact, it should take just a few minutes for you to line up your $150 in bonus bets. To do so, just follow along with the simple four-step procedure shared below:

Firstly, you should click here or another link on this page to automatically apply our DraftKings promo code.

or another link on this page to automatically apply our DraftKings promo code. Secondly, you must register a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account, filling out all necessary data fields. For example, DraftKings needs your full name, home address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, complete an initial deposit of $5 or more using any secure method available.

Lastly, lock in any $5+ first wager, unlocking six $25 bonus bets when it settles.

Participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

First Field Goal Scorer Options for Mia-Bos Game 1

Jayson Tatum will lead the Boston Celtics against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat tonight. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at 8:30p ET from the TD Garden in Boston. The series will certainly feature its fair share of top end stars, from Tatum and Butler to Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo.

This page’s exclusive DraftKings promo code unlocks bonus bets that are valid on any part of Game 1. Additionally, new users can commit their qualifying wager to any part of the game. For that initial bet, quick-settling wagers like First Field Goal make for the most desirable options. To clarify, they get those bonus bets in the bettor’s hands as fast as possible. Here are the six players DraftKings Sportsbook predicts most likely to score tonight’s first points:

Jaylen Brown (Bos) +360.

Jayson Tatum (Bos) +450.

Jimmy Butler (Mia) +600.

Bam Adebayo (Mia) +600.

Al Horford (Bos) +900.

Marcus Smart (Bos) +900.

To implement the DraftKings promo code helping sign-ups secure $150 of unrestricted bonus bets for Mia-Bos Game 1, click here.