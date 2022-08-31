DraftKings promo code leads into Labor Day Weekend with awesome bonuses

The latest DraftKings promo code will bring new players a cannot-miss offer as the calendar flips to September this week. The arrival of a new month also brings the arrival of Kansas sports betting and the first full weekend of college football action. This also means the NFL opener between the Bills and Rams isn’t far behind, and plenty of bettors will be looking to secure new bonuses, top odds, and other specials this week. Players in Kansas looking to score a last-second pre-registration $100 free bet can do that right here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

The latest DraftKings promo code directs access to a bet $5, get $200 special throughout Labor Day Weekend. Players in Kansas will also be to get this offer with legal online sports betting live in the state as of Sept. 1

That said, players in all legal states will have access to a number of terrific specials, including a 40 to 1 return on any $5 football bet. Pick any college or NFL Week 1 game, throw down a bet and receive $200 in instantly guaranteed free bets. What’s more, the app will also offer a variety of profit boosts throughout.

Click here to lock in the latest DraftKings promo code and grab a bet $5, get $200 bonus. Those reading this before KS betting goes live before Thursday morning can click here to get a special $100 pre-reg offer.

DraftKings promo code gears up for holiday weekend

Let’s start with the DraftKings promo code for college football week 1 games. This is a national offer, meaning it’s available in all states where the app exists: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

Meanwhile, ahead of NFL Week 1, bettors who lock in on that first game will have their wagers paid out if their team gets up by at least seven points. In other words, let’s say a bettor takes the Bills. They jump ahead 7-0 but then go on to lose 56-7. It doesn’t matter — the bet will still pay with this bonus.

Kansas launch specials

Beyond these offers, players in Kansas can grab two additional state-launch specials this weekend: Bet $50 max on both Kansas State vs. South Dakota and Pittsburgh-West Virginia and double your money on both games when either features a score. This is a total no-brainer that will deliver an added $100 in bonus cash for players in the new market.

Expect other notable offers throughout the opening weeks of the football season.

How to get the DraftKings promo code

To get started, a player just has to follow a few simple steps:

Click here to create an account.

to create an account. Supply some general registration information to verify and secure the account.

Make a first deposit. DraftKings requires just a $5 first deposit and first wager to activate the 40 to 1 football bonus.

Use the $200 in free bets.

Players can also deposit additional funds to score the aforementioned bonuses or take advantage of the thousands of betting markets in play throughout Labor Day Weekend.